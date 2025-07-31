Senate Bill 567 Printer's Number 1099
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - year includes a selection of counties from different parts of
this Commonwealth, including rural, suburban and urban
communities.
(4) The number and location of school districts lying in
more than one county.
(b) Cyclical reassessment schedule.--On or before January 1,
2027, and each year thereafter, the department shall publish an
updated county reassessment schedule. The schedule shall require
each county to complete a countywide revision of assessment
every five years. In the event that a county completes a
countywide revision of assessment prior to the year designated
in the department's schedule, the department shall adjust the
schedule in the next yearly publication.
§ 88A06. Funding cyclical revision of assessment.
(a) Estimation of cost.--No later than September 30, 2026,
and each year thereafter, the commissioners, or the body or
individual exercising equivalent authority, of each county shall
adopt a resolution publishing an estimate of the costs of
compliance with this chapter over a five-year period.
(b) Supplemental revenue in support of countywide
reassessment.--To defray the costs to the county to comply with
this chapter, the commissioners, or the body or individual
exercising equivalent authority, of each county may:
(1) adopt a fee reasonably calculated to meet the costs
estimated in subsection (a), repayment of self-liquidating
debt under subsection (c), or both, and not to exceed $20 per
year, on each parcel of real property in the county; or
(2) levy a tax not to exceed one mill in addition to the
county's general millage.
(c) Operating reserve fund.--Any revenue collected under
