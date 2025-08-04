The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 1, 4 Butanediol Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2025-2029

It will grow to $13.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the market size for 1, 4 butanediol has seen considerable growth. From 2024 to 2025, it's expected to rise from $9.55 billion to $10.22 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The factors contributing to this upward trend during the historical period include the demand in polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) production, increasing use in the textile industry, growth within the automotive sector, rising demand of tetrahydrofuran (THF), and its usage in manufacturing pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

Significant growth in the 1,4 butanediol market size is anticipated in the coming years, expanding to a size of $13.84 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be credited to the expansion of bio-based 1,4 butanediol production, a surge in end-use applications, increasing demand for polyurethane, wider adoption in the composition of resins and coatings, and an emphasis on sustainable chemical production. Notable trends during this forecast period involve market growth in the Asia-Pacific region, technological progress in production methods, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and innovating product applications.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 1, 4 Butanediol Market?

The rise in the automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the 1,4-butanediol market. This industry includes companies engaged in the development, distribution, marketing, and maintenance of motor vehicles. The production of car parts, such as bumpers, fenders, spoilers, along with front and rear vehicle facia, entail the use of urethane elastomers derived from 1,4-butanediol. Therefore, the growing demand from the automotive field propels the growth of the 1,4-butanediol market. As an illustration, in August 2024, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association revealed a 3.9% increase in new car registrations, reaching over 6.5 million units seven months into 2024. Major markets in the bloc showed modest yet affirmative growth including Spain (with a 5.6% increase), Italy (5.2% rise), Germany (4.3% growth), and France (2.2% increment). Hence, the burgeoning automotive industry is spurring the 1,4-butanediol market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 1, 4 Butanediol Market?

Major players in the 1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• SK Global Chemical Co Ltd.

• Dairen Chemical Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries NV

• Dow Inc.

• Genomatica Inc.

• Xinjiang Tianye Co Ltd.

• Koch Industries

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 1, 4 Butanediol Market?

Product innovation is driving the current trend in the 1,4-butanediol market. Major players in the 1,4-butanediol industry are focused on the creation of novel products to consolidate their position. For example, in May 2022, Yuanli Chemical Group Co., Ltd., a company based in China that specializes in the creation, production, and promotion of fine chemicals, introduced bio-BDO. This innovative product has many potential uses, including in the production of Spandex, biodegradable polymers, polyurethane, shoe materials, and new energy batteries, among others. Bio-BDO is touted for being green, renewable, energy efficient, and emission-reducing, thus aligns with environmentally friendly practices and contributes towards carbon emission reduction goals. It provides a new alternative for customers seeking eco-friendly products.

How Is The 1, 4 Butanediol Market Segmented?

The 1, 4 butanediolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic, Bio Based

2) By Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethane (PU), Others

3) By End-Use: Chemical, Sports, Automotive, Electronic, Footwear, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic: Hydrocarbon-Based Butanediol, Other Synthetic Processes

2) By Bio Based: Fermentation-Based Butanediol, Other Bio-based Processes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 1, 4 Butanediol Market?

In the 1,4 Butanediol Global Market Report for 2025, the Asia-Pacific region stood out as the dominating region in the previous year, 2024. The report conducted an exhaustive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

