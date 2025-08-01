Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 5.8% to Reach US$ 110.2 Billion by 2035

Steady growth in the global pressure‑sensitive adhesives market driven by rising packaging, healthcare, and industrial automation demands.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is expected to grow from USD 62.7 billion in 2025 to USD 110.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growth is fueled by increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance bonding solutions in the automotive and electronics sectors.Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the shift toward sustainable packaging are boosting the adoption of eco-friendly pressure-sensitive adhesives.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What Are the Key Drivers of the Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market?The pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is experiencing strong growth due to rising demand across major sectors such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare. A key driver is the increasing use of PSAs in the automotive industry, where they offer lightweight bonding solutions that contribute to improved fuel efficiency and reduced vehicle weight.The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further boosting the need for PSAs, particularly in applications like battery assemblies, wire harnesses, and interior components. Additionally, these adhesives help minimize noise and vibrations, enhancing vehicle comfort and performance, which strengthens their appeal in modern automotive design.What Are the Regional Trends in the Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market?Asia Pacific leads the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market in both production and consumption, fueled by rapid industrialization, urban growth, and expanding end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and electronics.Key countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea serve as major manufacturing hubs for consumer electronics and vehicles—two major application areas for PSAs. The region's competitive edge is further strengthened by affordable labor and abundant raw material availability, making it a key driver of global market growth.What Are the Challenges and Restraining Factors in the Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market?A key challenge for the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is the volatility of raw material prices, especially those derived from petroleum-based sources like acrylics, rubber, and resins. Fluctuations in crude oil prices can significantly affect production costs, creating pricing uncertainty and squeezing profit margins—particularly for small and mid-sized manufacturers.Environmental and regulatory concerns also act as major restraints. Solvent-based PSAs release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), contributing to air pollution and facing increasing scrutiny under environmental regulations, which pushes manufacturers toward costlier, eco-friendly alternatives.Competitive AnalysisThe global pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is highly competitive, featuring both multinational leaders and regional players. Companies are focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic acquisitions to meet evolving industry demands and expand their global reach.3M and Henkel dominate with broad product portfolios in tapes, medical, and industrial applications, emphasizing sustainable, low-VOC solutions. Avery Dennison leads in labeling and packaging, while Arkema’s Bostik brand is targeting high-growth areas like hygiene and flexible packaging.Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships—such as Arkema’s acquisition of Ashland’s adhesive business—are reshaping the market. With rising demand in EVs, medical, and smart packaging, firms are investing in specialty adhesives to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.Key players in the pressure-sensitive adhesives industry are 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, BASF SE, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and other players.Recent DevelopmentIn February 2024, Researchers at Virginia Tech developed a novel approach applying kirigami (paper cutting) designs to pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes. This method increases bond strength by up to 60% while retaining clean removability, offering a promising design innovation for construction, packaging, and industrial tapes.Get Your Copy Today: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/441 Segmentation of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives MarketBy Resin Type :Acrylic-basedRubber-basedOtherBy Backing Material :Polypropylene-basedPaper-basedPolyvinyl Chloride-basedOtherBy Application :TapesLabelsHygiene AdhesivesGraphic FilmsMedical AdhesivesOther ApplicationsBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global film adhesives market is expected to register close to US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 and anticipated to grow at 2.2% CAGR to reach US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2033.The global UV cured adhesives market is expected to grow from US$ 4.54 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.75 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.