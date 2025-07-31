MPD Investigating V Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Simmons-Miller of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25115173
###
