Voler Systems and Enlil Partner to Accelerate MedTech Innovation with AI-Driven Traceability

Partnership brings AI-powered traceability and regulatory efficiency to MedTech device development.

In a highly regulated MedTech environment, seamless collaboration between OEMs and their partners is essential.” — Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a leading Silicon Valley electronic design firm specializing in medical and wearable devices, announced a new strategic partnership with Enlil , Inc., a Shifamed Portfolio Company and developer of an advanced development traceability platform for MedTech innovators.This partnership enables Voler Systems’ clients to benefit from Enlil’s agentic AI-powered platform, which simplifies regulatory compliance and enhances collaboration throughout the medical device development lifecycle. The Enlil platform offers a unified solution for managing design controls, risk, quality, and documentation—key components for efficient product development and FDA clearance.“In a highly regulated MedTech environment, seamless collaboration between OEMs and their partners is essential,” said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. “The Enlil Development Traceability platform enables effective alignment, streamlined documentation, and strong compliance across the development lifecycle. It’s exactly the kind of tool innovative teams need to bring high-quality products to market efficiently.”The referral partnership strengthens Voler Systems’ ability to support clients through the regulatory process by providing access to tools that streamline compliance and shorten development timelines.“Voler brings decades of deep engineering expertise and a track record of helping clients deliver life-changing technologies,” said Nader Fathi, CEO of Enlil. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate time to market through intelligent, auditable development tools.”Together, Voler Systems and Enlil are helping medical device companies bring safer, more effective products to market faster and with greater confidence.For more information about Voler Systems and its innovative solutions, visit www.volersystems.com About EnlilA proud Shifamed Portfolio Company, Enlil is redefining how innovative MedTech companies bring life-changing technologies to market. Purpose-built for dynamic teams navigating complex regulatory pathways, Enlil’s cloud-based platform combines design control, quality management, compliance, and development tools with agentic AI capabilities, providing a fast track to FDA clearance through intelligent traceability, audit readiness, and end-to-end process integration.About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.

