Toolkit highlights care transitions for patients with OUD or StUD

The AHA released a new toolkit to improve continuity of care for patients with opioid and stimulant use disorders. Developed with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in partnership with clinical teams from Oregon Health & Science University, Trinity Health of New England and the University of Kentucky, the toolkit offers actionable practices across inpatient, primary care and pharmacy settings. It aims to enhance linkage and retention in care — addressing critical transitions that shape recovery outcomes. 

