Calistoga’s 1,000-Foot Harvest Table Returns with a Bold New Theme on September 7: Wild West Coast

Calistoga Harvest Table Calistoga Harvest Table

Harvest Table brings together the best of Calistoga: our world-class food and wine, our warm hospitality, and the stunning beauty of our town.” — Eric Reichert, President & CEO of Visit Calistoga

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to saddle up! This year’s Calistoga Harvest Table® is riding into town with a whole new vibe. On Sunday, September 7, 2025, Lincoln Avenue will transform into Napa Valley’s most picturesque open-air dining experience as Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce present the annual Calistoga Harvest Table — a spectacular celebration of local cuisine, wine, and community.

This year’s event comes with a bold new flavor: Wild West Coast. Imagine longhorn accents meeting surf-meets-sand aesthetics—rustic Western charm colliding with laid-back coastal cool.

A 1,000-foot-long communal table will stretch through the heart of downtown Calistoga, nestled at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains. Up to 1,000 guests will gather to enjoy multi-course dinners from 12 acclaimed Calistoga restaurants, expertly paired with wines available for purchase from 11 local wineries and a bubble bar, all set against the glow of the setting summer sun.

Tickets are on sale now! Guests may view complete menus and purchase tickets at https://visitcalistoga.com/events-calendar/harvest-table/ to dine at a table hosted by one of 12 local restaurants offering everything from classic Californian and French-Creole to elevated Mediterranean and Mexican fare, all celebrating the freshest Napa Valley cuisine. Each restaurant also offers a thoughtfully prepared vegetarian option. Single Guest Tickets are $175 (seating not guaranteed with party), and new this year, Table Tickets are $1,680 which includes 8 seats + VIP perks including a reserved table and welcome bottle of bubbles. Tickets include service and gratuity; tickets are transferable but non-refundable. Wine is not included, but 11 top wineries and a bubble bar will offer wine for purchase by the glass or bottle at stations set along Lincoln Ave. Social hour begins at 3:30pm and dinner is served at 6pm.

While seats sell out quickly, guests without dinner tickets are still welcome to stroll Lincoln Avenue, sip wine, enjoy the music, and explore shops and restaurants throughout the evening.

“This is more than a dinner — it’s a celebration of who we are,” said Eric Reichert, President & CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Visit Calistoga. “Harvest Table brings together the best of Calistoga: our world-class food and wine, our warm hospitality, and the stunning beauty of our town. It’s an unforgettable evening that truly captures the spirit of our community.”

EVENT DETAILS:

• Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

• Time: Social hour begins at 3:30 PM with music by National Park Radio; dinner is served at 6:00 PM

• Location: Lincoln Avenue, Downtown Calistoga

• Theme: Wild West Coast — rustic Western charm meets laid-back coastal cool.

• Dining: Multi-course menus from 12 top restaurants, each with a vegetarian option

• Wines: 11 wineries and a bubble bar offering wines by the glass or bottle along Lincoln Avenue

TICKETS:

• Single Guest Ticket: $175

(Individual seating, not guaranteed with a party)

• Table Ticket: $1,680

(Includes 8 seats, VIP perks like a reserved table and welcome bottle of bubbles)

Tickets include dinner, service, and gratuity. Wine sold separately.

Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.

Tickets and menus available now at: https://visitcalistoga.com/events-calendar/harvest-table/

Participating Restaurants

Cafe Sarafornia

Calistoga Inn

Evangeline

Fleetwood

House of Better

Lovina

Mangia Mi

Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano

Robert’s Tropical Table X MJ Heritage Farms

Sam’s Social Club

The L.A.B., Home of Local Q 707

Truss

Featured Wineries & Bubble Bar

Bennett Lane Winery

Chateau Montelena

Elusa Winery

Joseph Cellars

Larkmead Vineyards

Lawer Estates

Picayune Cellars

Sterling Vineyards

Tedeschi Family Winery

The Wager | Tamara’s Vineyard

Wild Diamond Vineyards

Papa Lou's Wine and Spirits Bubble Bar

Visit Calistoga invites guests to extend their stay and get lost in the beauty of this premier destination while experiencing all the town has to offer — from world-class wines and farm-to-table dining to rejuvenating geothermal pools and outdoor adventures. Lodging options and travel details available at VisitCalistoga.com.

Don’t miss this once-a-year celebration of the senses in the heart of Napa Valley!

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga California is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of the Napa Valley, has a population of about 5,000 and is just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events in Calistoga, may be found online at VisitCalistoga.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga. The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue (next to the Mount View Hotel). The Welcome Center may also be reached by phone at (707) 942-6333/Toll free (866) 306-5588 and email at info@visitcalistoga.com.



# # #

Calistoga Harvest Table by Tim Carl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.