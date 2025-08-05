Driving Change Where Nature and Society Meet: Envu Reports on 2024 Sustainability Progress

Cover of the 2024 Envu Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to advancing healthy environments for everyone everywhere.

Second Annual Report Highlights Measurable Gains in Decarbonization, Stewardship and Workplace Culture

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company, today published its second annual Sustainability Report, detailing progress across fiscal year 2024. The report offers a transparent look at how Envu is turning ambition into action through science-based solutions, nature-positive innovation and long-term partnerships.The release of the report marks another milestone in the company’s journey to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. In 2024, Envu deepened this commitment by becoming an official signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and submitting its first Communication on Progress, affirming alignment with the UNGC’s Ten Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.“At Envu, we aim to Be a Force With Nature, working in alignment with natural systems to solve challenges that matter to both people and the planet,” said CEO Gilles Galliou. “Whether through innovation, stewardship or working together across the value chain, we’re focused on building lasting impact. This report reflects how far we’ve come in just a few short years and how we’re helping shape a more sustainable, collaborative and science-driven future in the years ahead.”Key Highlights from the 2024 ReportIn just its second year as an independent company, Envu achieved several meaningful milestones across its five strategic sustainability pillars, demonstrating how science, strategy and partnership are translating into measurable impact around the world.In particular, the report outlines how Envu is advancing its Decarbonization Pathway, which includes emissions reductions across operations, expanded engagement with suppliers on Scope 3 targets and third-party validation of decarbonization goals by the Science Based Targets initiative. Together, these efforts reflect a growing focus on reducing impact across the entire value chain.Further highlights include:• Protected 7.9 million households from mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue through targeted vector control treatments• Restored 103,000 hectares of degraded land and expanded product registrations to support biodiversity and invasive species control• Reduced operational emissions through decarbonization levers — including fleet electrification (with more than 50 vehicles transitioned in Germany and France) and emerging reverse logistics initiatives in Brazil, which eliminated 194 tons of packaging waste). See case study in the report.• Earned the EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing Envu among the top 5% of companies evaluated globally for sustainability performance• Earned Great Place To WorkCertifications in the U.S., France and India, recently renewed for the second year, reflecting a strong culture of teamwork, belonging and employee engagementThe report also features real-world case studies that bring Envu sustainability efforts to life — from helping prevent the spread of emerging monkey malaria in Malaysia, to contributing to the long-term sustainability of urban green spaces with the introduction of our first biostimulant for turfgrass in Europe, to protecting 70 million metric tons of grain from post-harvest loss through targeted Envu insecticide solutions. These examples reflect how our science and partnerships are making a difference where it matters most: in the field, in communities and across ecosystems.In addition, the report highlights new peer-reviewed research published in 2024 in collaboration with the U.S. Geological Survey, which found that removing invasive annual grasses from degraded rangelands can help protect soil carbon stocks. These findings underscore the multiple benefits of targeted vegetation management — from restoring biodiversity and mitigating wildfire risk to advancing climate resilience.“We’re extremely proud to report on the steps we’ve taken and remain committed to the work ahead,” said Marine Sanouiller, Chief Sustainability Officer. “At Envu, sustainability isn’t a separate initiative. It drives our strategy, inspires innovation and strengthens the trust our customers place in us. Whether it’s advancing decarbonization, biodiversity or community health, we will continue to work alongside our customers and partners to steward solutions responsibly and build a sustainable future together.”Read the full report at envu.com/sustainability-report About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer PoorePhone: 919-475-5814E-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.