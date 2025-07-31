Submit Release
Filing of Writ Petition in Sacramento Doesn’t Bar San Francisco Order to Obey Subpoenas

Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal has declared that a writ petition filed in Sacramento Superior Court by a manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, contesting a government agency’s action in suspending it from a program under which purchases of its products were partially subsidized by the state, does not bar issuance of administrative subpoenas in connection with the controversy in a later-filed San Francisco proceeding.

