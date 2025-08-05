Ali Jumabaev Hosts Free Flag Football Clinics for Brooklyn Youth

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali Jumabaev, a rising senior at Brooklyn Technical High School, is sharing his passion for football with the larger community through Brooklyn Access Football, a series of free flag football clinics for children aged 7 to 9.

Jumabaev began the initiative in January to address the lack of accessible and inclusive football programs for children in the area. Inspired by his own experiences, he decided to create a space for kids of all backgrounds, including those with disabilities, to learn and play together. “Being a member of a football team, I know how the sport can impact lives,” Jumabaev said. “It has helped me build connections, stay in shape, and develop a strong mentality.”

Jumabaev built Brooklyn Access Football from the ground up, securing a field, gathering equipment, coordinating outreach, creating health waivers, and recruiting additional volunteers to staff. He worked closely with friend and assistant trainer Tyrell Johnson to design an accessible, beginner-friendly experience with practical drills that could be tailored to different ability levels.

On April 12, he hosted his first clinic, introducing fundamental football skills through hands-on instruction and small-group drills, while cultivating a safe and welcoming environment where kids could be physically active and build confidence. “The kids were most excited about the scrimmage games.” Jumabaev said. “Watching them gain confidence and leave each session smiling made all the effort completely worth it.”

Following the success of the first clinic, Jumabaev hosted two more in the subsequent weeks. Each session drew between 12 and 16 young children, many of whom had never played football before. A local father whose child participated in the clinic remarked, “It was nice seeing this offered in the neighborhood. The supportive and inviting nature is something you don’t see around here, especially with football.”

Jumabaev hopes to continue offering youth sports opportunities to his local community. To learn more or get involved, email brooklynaccessfb@gmail.com.

About Ali Jumabaev

Ali Jumabaev is a rising junior at Brooklyn Technical High School, where he plays football and recently won the City Championship in his division. Beyond his athletic pursuits, he volunteers for the Kyrgyz Children's Future charity, and spent last summer volunteering in Peru at schools, indigenous villages, and supporting conservation efforts in the broader Amazon Rainforest. He plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering and continue creating inclusive opportunities for youth through leadership and mentorship.

