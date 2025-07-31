How to Prepare a Commercial Roof for Severe Weather Events: Key Precautions Before the Next Storm

Most failures seen during or after a storm could have been prevented with routine inspection and basic preventative maintenance” — Thad Brown

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As seasonal storm systems grow more frequent and intense, commercial property managers are being urged to examine roofing systems with renewed urgency. A commercial roof’s ability to withstand high winds, hail, and driving rain is determined long before the weather turns threatening. Thad Brown , owner and founder of Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLC in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, brings more than four decades of experience to the conversation—underscoring why storm-readiness is not a luxury, but a necessity.“Most failures seen during or after a storm could have been prevented with routine inspection and basic preventative maintenance,” said Brown. “Waiting until water is pouring through a light fixture is not a strategy. A storm-ready roof starts with knowing its current condition.”Key Points of VulnerabilityThe structural integrity of a roof relies on much more than surface appearance. Key components such as flashing, drainage systems, edge metal, and seam bonding often take the brunt of a storm—and are also among the first elements to deteriorate over time.Even minor separations, loose fasteners, or clogged drains can become major liabilities under storm pressure. Wind uplift, in particular, exploits these weaknesses and can lead to partial or total membrane failure, especially on flat or low-slope commercial roofs.Inspection Is the First Line of DefenseBrown advises that scheduled inspections—ideally before and after storm season—are essential for detecting issues early. These inspections should assess:Roof membrane conditionSeams and flashing adhesionDrainage systems (scuppers, downspouts, internal drains)Perimeter and edge detailsFastener exposure or displacementDebris buildup and ponding waterRoutine observation helps establish a performance baseline and makes it easier to detect changes. More importantly, it ensures that weak points are identified before being stress-tested by extreme weather.Know the Age and History of the RoofMany commercial building managers inherit roofs with unknown service histories. Understanding the age of the membrane, the type of insulation, the slope, and prior repairs gives crucial context for risk assessment.A 20-year-old TPO membrane may still look serviceable from the ground, but sun exposure and thermal cycling will have reduced its flexibility—making it more prone to cracking or tearing under impact or wind.Thorough documentation, including photographic records and inspection logs, helps track degradation over time and can provide valuable evidence in case of insurance claims following storm damage.Gutters and Drainage: The Overlooked Weak LinkOne of the most common failure points during a heavy storm is drainage. When gutters clog, water backs up—and water, when pooled, becomes heavy. On a flat roof, even one inch of standing water equals over 5 pounds per square foot. Multiply that over several thousand square feet, and structural stress increases significantly.Gutters should be cleared of debris seasonally, especially in regions with leaf fall or snowmelt. Downspouts and scuppers should be checked for proper flow and directed away from the foundation. Drain domes must be securely attached and free of blockages.Equipment and Anchoring SystemsMany commercial rooftops host HVAC systems, solar panels, satellite dishes, and other equipment. In high winds, anything not securely anchored can become a projectile—or cause punctures to the membrane.Mounts, brackets, and conduits should be checked for corrosion and tightness. Cables and lines must be routed and secured properly to prevent whip damage in wind events.Additionally, rooftop safety rails, walk pads, and ladder access points should all be examined for secure attachment and proper sealant application at their base connections.Post-Storm Inspection and InsuranceOnce a storm passes, a visual inspection should be conducted promptly—ideally before moisture seeps into insulation layers or decking. Even if no leaks are apparent, underlying damage can still exist. Hail can bruise insulation. Wind can lift seams. Water can compromise bond strength.Brown emphasizes that fast action post-storm also strengthens insurance claims, noting, “When damage is documented immediately, adjusters have a clearer picture of the storm’s impact versus preexisting conditions. That can make a big difference when coverage is being reviewed.”Preventative Maintenance vs. Emergency RepairsRoutine maintenance costs far less than emergency repairs. Small issues—like a loose termination bar or compromised sealant—can often be addressed in minutes. But once a storm hits, those same issues can escalate into water intrusion, mold, and costly structural repairs.Brown recommends having a formal maintenance agreement or at least a reliable inspection schedule with a qualified roofing contractor. “Storm preparation doesn’t mean building a fortress,” he added, “it means not ignoring the warning signs that are already visible.”About Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLCDynamic Alliance Roofing LLC is a Wisconsin-based commercial roofing contractor serving clients across the Midwest. Founded by Thad Brown, the company focuses on long-term durability, industry compliance, and real-world field insight gained from over 40 years in the industry. Dynamic Alliance specializes in flat and low-slope roofing systems, with experience ranging from retail to industrial properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.