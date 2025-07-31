The RV Shop Launches The Truck Body Shop, a New Division Focused on Truck Body Repair

The RV Shop officially launches The Truck Body Shop, a new division dedicated to providing high-quality collision repair for fleet and heavy-duty trucks.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RV Shop, a trusted name in mobile RV repair and service across the Mid-Atlantic, has officially expanded its operations with the launch of The Truck Body Shop, a new division dedicated to fleet and heavy-duty truck collision repair. While RV service remains the company’s core, The RV Shop has long provided bodywork and repair services to commercial vehicles, and growing demand has led to the creation of a specialized team and brand to better support that market.The Truck Body Shop is equipped to handle everything from minor damage to major structural repairs, offering reliable turnaround times for businesses that depend on keeping their vehicles road-ready. Backed by The RV Shop’s experienced technicians and supported by an 80,000-square-foot facility, the new division operates out of the same location with access to three oversized paint booths and state-of-the-art equipment tailored for large vehicles.With this expansion, the company aims to provide a streamlined experience for commercial clients, combining technical precision with dependable service that minimizes downtime and keeps operations moving.“This expansion is about meeting a real need we’ve seen firsthand,” said Patrick Connell, The RV Shop’s President and Owner. He continued, “The Truck Body Shop allows us to dedicate space, staff, and resources to truck repairs so businesses can count on fast, reliable service when it matters most.”About: With 30+ years of industry experience, The RV Shop is a trusted provider of mobile RV service and collision repair across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Based in New Castle, the company houses operations in a fully equipped, state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility designed to handle everything from routine maintenance to complex bodywork. The launch of The Truck Body Shop marks a new chapter in serving commercial clients with the same quality, reliability, and care The RV Shop is known for.For more information, visit: www.thervshop.com/

