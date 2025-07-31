Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to Rape Charges; Public's Help Requested

(CALDWELL, Ohio) — A Monroe County man accused of raping a child is facing nine felony charges following an investigation by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

A Noble County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Neff of Woodsfield on rape charges. The indictment accuses Neff of sexually assaulting a minor victim. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from January to July 2024.

Authorities are asking the community for additional information on the defendant. Anyone with information about potential crimes is encouraged to contact the task force director, Noble County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kelly McGilton, at 740-541-6474.

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is led by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. The task force consists of representatives from the sheriff’s offices of Athens, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, and Washington counties; Athens Police Department; Belpre Police Department; Marietta Police Department; Marietta College Police Department; Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections; Ohio Investigative Unit; and the prosecutor’s offices of Morgan, Monroe, Meigs, Noble and Washington counties. The task force also includes the Washington County Coalition of Rescue and Restore and EVE Inc., both nonprofit organizations.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-