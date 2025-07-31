Press Releases

07/31/2025

Attorney General Tong Warns Military Servicemembers and Veterans of Scams During Military Consumer Month

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today marks Military Consumer Month by urging servicemembers, veterans, and their families to remain vigilant against scams which specifically target them.

In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission reported that there were nearly 100,000 reports of fraud targeting the military community, costing individuals more than $580 million.

“After all the sacrifices that active servicemembers, veterans and their families have made for our country, it’s disgusting that bad actors craft scams which specifically target our nation’s heroes,” said Attorney General Tong. “Scammers can appear extremely convincing and legitimate, relying on detailed information regarding military incomes and benefits. I urge all members of the military community to stay vigilant and report any suspected scam or fraud to our office immediately. And remember - if something seems too good to be true, it most likely is.”

The most common scams targeting active-duty service members and veterans include:

Payday Loan Scam: Criminals exploit workers by offering fake payday loans that they claim will help people settle their bills if loan applicants simply prepay a fee. That “fee” goes to the scammers.

Benefits and Pension Scams: Scammers may target veterans ages 65 and over by posing as financial advisers who claim to help veterans qualify for the Aid and Attendance allowance or other veteran benefits. Instead, they try to persuade senior veterans to buy costly annuities or transfer assets into trusts, which may cause ineligibility or access to pension, disability, or healthcare benefits.

One-time password (OTP) bot scam: Credit reporting company Experian warns that scammers utilize bots — automated programs — to deceive people into sharing the two-factor authentication codes sent to them via text or email from financial institutions (or from companies such as Amazon).

Loan and Credit Card Scams: Warning signs of these types of scams include not being interested in your credit history, even if you have no credit or bad credit; guaranteeing you will qualify for a credit card or loan before you apply; not disclosing fees clearly; and asking you to wire money or pay an individual -legitimate lenders don’t do that.

Car Sales Scams: Dealers that require no credit check and offer instant approval often charge hidden fees and high interest rates that inflate the cost of a car. Before signing a contract, comparison shop with other dealerships to make sure it’s a fair deal.

Fraudulent use of the Military OneSource name or logo: Some scammers use the Military OneSource name or logo to trick service members and families into believing they are legitimate. Verify that you are on a Military OneSource website by checking for the .mil extension in the URL. The Military OneSource Member Connect site is the only exception. Look for https://www.militaryonesourceconnect.org in its URL.

Fake military charities/disreputable retailers: These “charities” prey on military families, have names that sound like real charities, and often ask for money for wounded or disabled veterans. Additionally, certain retailers and businesses have been known to fraudulently market goods and services to service members. In July 2022, Attorney General Tong announced a $34 million multistate settlement with Harris Jewelry for making false promises of charity and deceptive marketing ploys to lure servicemembers to their financing program, falsely claiming that this program would improve credit scores. Instead, servicemembers were tricked into obtaining high-interest loans on overpriced, poor-quality jewelry that saddled them with thousands of dollars of debt and worsened their credit. More than 100 Connecticut servicemembers received refunds and debt relief from the settlement.

Job Scams: Scammers may target service members looking for new career opportunities after leaving service. They post fictional job listings, with the goal of stealing personal information and finances. Legitimate employers will never require fees for applications, interviews, or background checks.

Phony debt collectors: These scammers pose as debt collectors. They contact military personnel and try to pressure them into paying debts they don’t have. Debt collectors do not have authority to do any of the following: revoke security clearance, contact command in order to collect a debt, discipline or demote, or garnish pay.

Credit monitoring scams: These target active-duty members who are being deployed. They offer to monitor credit and defend against identity theft, but instead they use the victim’s credit information to go on a spending spree, leaving the victim to foot the bill.

To protect yourself or a loved one from any of these types of scams, the Office of the Attorney General recommends the following precautions for members of the military community to use to protect yourself and your family from scams:

· Applying for benefits through the VA is free, as is talking to a Veteran Service Officer who can help navigate the process.

· Verify that anyone assisting with VA benefits claims is accredited. Anyone who assists veterans with VA benefits claims is required by law to be accredited through the VA Office of General Counsel.

· Actively check bank accounts. Report a lost or stolen debit card and any unauthorized transactions. Have your bank notify you of every transaction over a certain amount.

· Do not give out information used to authenticate your identity – including a PIN, or verification code – to anyone who calls, emails or texts you.

· Sign up for credit monitoring, which is available free of charge to active-duty service members through Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

If you spot a scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or report it to the Office of the Connecticut Attorney General Complaint Portal at www.dir.ct.gov/AG/Complaint/.

