Bridgehampton Goes British: Asprey London’s Summer Garden Party Dazzles the Hamptons Set

Kenneth and Maria Fishel Host a Regal Afternoon of Style at their Bridgehampton Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quintessentially British affair unfolded in the heart of the Hamptons as luxury brand Asprey of London brought its signature elegance and heritage to Bridgehampton for a Summer Garden party event hosted by Kenneth and Maria Fishel at their private estate.The exclusive afternoon affair gathered a curated guest list of socialites and tastemakers to celebrate the best of British craftsmanship and high summer hospitality, framed by sweeping lawns and sculpted gardens under the Hamptons sun.Not only was the event visually exquisite, courtesy of Objet d’Art from Asprey of London, but guests also enjoyed the voice of Maria Abous, one of the star performers of this season’s Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea cabaret series produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone of LTV Studios. who serenaded guests with classical melodies. Guests enjoyed some artisanal cheeses and accoutrements and sipped on rose wine from Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits and sampled tequila by BIATCH. Lastly, the event spotlighted the work of local charity, ARF Hamptons.Notable attendees included: Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Michele Heary, Maria Abous, Candace Bushnell, John Catsimatidis, Andrea Catsimatidis, Donna Rubin, Jean Shafiroff, James Frost, Rebecca Frost, Kathy Prounis, Othon Prounis, Adriana Castro, Adam Cady, Allison Cady, Danielle Pluthero, Clare Bergison, April Murena, and Jennifer Luloff.About Asprey London:Asprey is a British retailer of jewelry, leather, silver and other luxury goods. Founded in 1781, the House has historically been recognized as one of the world’s pre-eminent luxury goods brands and has a substantial client base of members of royalty, heads of state and important actors on the world stage. You are invited to discover a curated collection of the brand’s most iconic designs at the local pop-up location at 18 Jobs Lane in Southampton, NY.For more information, please visit: www.asprey.com IG: @aspreylondon | F: Asprey | X / T: @AspreyLondonAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

