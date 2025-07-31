Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: July 31, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Retirement of Central NY Regional Director David Smith After 33 Years of Service Decades-Long Career Marked By Leadership, Innovation, and Commitment to Public Service New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the retirement of Central New York Regional Director David Smith following a distinguished 33-year career in public service. For the past nine years, Smith has skillfully led Department operations in the six counties that make up Region 3: Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, and Tompkins, overseeing hundreds of staff, and delivering numerous projects that will have a generational impact on the region, including the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, the largest undertaking in Department of Transportation history.



As Smith transitions to his well-deserved retirement at the end of this week, Andy Stiles will serve as the Acting Regional Director in Central New York until a permanent replacement is appointed. Stiles is a 27-year member of the Department of Transportation and has served as Regional Director in Binghamton since May 2024.



“After 33 years of outstanding service to the Department of Transportation and the Central New York community, we wish Dave Smith the very best as he transitions into retirement after decades of exemplary service,” State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Dave has tirelessly guided operations for DOT in Central New York through an unprecedented period of growth, and his insight, knowledge, and exemplary direction have proven to be invaluable.”



Smith began his career with the Department of Transportation in 1992, working as a Junior Engineer in the Long Island Traffic and Safety Group. Smith steadily advanced through the ranks before making the move to Central New York in 2003, where he served as Resident Engineer in Cayuga and Seneca Counties, and later, Onondaga County. Smith was promoted to Regional Director of Operations for Central New York in 2006 and was named Central New York Regional Director in 2016.



Throughout his career, Smith has been recognized, not only for his technical expertise and professionalism, but for his consistently positive attitude and collaborative spirit. Smith has built strong relationships with colleagues, community members, stakeholders, and media professionals alike, earning a reputation as a trusted partner and clear communicator. His leadership has extended well beyond the workplace, strengthening connections across Central New York.



NYSDOT Central New York Regional Director David Smith said, “I have every confidence that our dedicated team will see Central New York’s projects through to successful completion. This community has long been my home, and I know the professionals that make up every component of the Department of Transportation in Central New York will continue to prioritize its needs, working to ensure our infrastructure remains modern, reliable, resilient, and safe for all. As I look forward to this next chapter, I do so with deep gratitude and pride in what we have accomplished together.”



About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.



Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!



For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.



###