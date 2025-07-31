OKKAMI Boosts Hospitality Tech Reliability with Datadog Integration

OKKAMI partners with DataDog

New partnership powers real-time performance monitoring and seamless guest experiences

By partnering with Datadog, we’re giving our clients peace of mind. Their digital systems are monitored 24/7, and any issues are flagged in real time, before they ever impact the guest.” — Antony Goddard, COO of OKKAMI

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI , a leading digital transformation platform for hotels and resorts, has officially integrated with Datadog , the industry’s premier cloud monitoring and analytics platform. This powerful partnership reinforces OKKAMI’s commitment to delivering secure, high-performance hospitality solutions designed to elevate guest experiences and operational efficiency.With Datadog now embedded into OKKAMI’s infrastructure, the platform gains real-time observability across its full tech stack, covering mobile apps, APIs, backend services, and analytics engines. The result: faster incident response, proactive troubleshooting, and enhanced uptime for hotel partners worldwide.Why This MattersIn today’s hyper-connected hospitality landscape, even a momentary system failure can disrupt operations or damage the guest experience. OKKAMI’s integration with Datadog ensures that these moments don’t happen. Datadog provides intelligent alerting, deep system insights, and detailed reporting to maintain performance at scale.Key benefits of the integration include:- End-to-End Monitoring of all digital touchpoints- Real-Time Alerts for error detection and response- Improved Platform Stability & Uptime- Faster Root-Cause Analysis through comprehensive system logs and tracesThis integration empowers hotel brands using OKKAMI to focus on delivering seamless, personalized service—confident their technology is performing at its best.Shared Vision, Stronger ResultsTogether, OKKAMI and Datadog are setting a new standard for hospitality technology reliability. With growing demand for digital convenience, from mobile check-ins to smart room controls, hotels require robust infrastructure to meet guest expectations. This collaboration ensures that OKKAMI’s partner properties deliver flawless digital journeys, no matter the scale or complexity.About OKKAMIOKKAMI is the leading guest engagement and IoT automation platform built for the hospitality and property sectors. With clients across over 50 countries, OKKAMI integrates guest services, staff workflows, smart room controls, and communication channels into a unified experience.About DatadogDatadog is a cloud-native observability platform that provides real-time monitoring, log management, application performance tracking, and security insights. Trusted by organizations globally, Datadog helps companies ensure system stability, reduce downtime, and deliver exceptional digital services.

