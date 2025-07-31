Spotlight Events & Announcements

The Innovative Science and Technology Approaches for New Drugs (ISTAND) Program accepts submissions for qualification of types of drug development tools (DDTs) that are out of scope for existing DDT qualification programs but may still be beneficial for drug development.

DDTs are methods, materials, or measures that have the potential to facilitate drug development. As described in the 21st Century Cures legislation, DDTs include biomarkers, clinical outcome assessments, and other methods, materials, or measures that aid drug development and regulatory review. To support DDT development efforts, FDA has established qualification programs for biomarkers, clinical outcome assessments, and for animal models for use under the Animal Rule. The ISTAND Program was established to cover other types of DDTs.

Examples of submissions that might be considered for ISTAND include, but are not limited to:

Tools that may help enable remote or decentralized trials

Application of patient-performed digital photography in dermatology trials

​Tools that may advance our understanding of drugs

Use of tissue chips (i.e., microphysiological systems) to assess safety or efficacy questions

Development of novel nonclinical pharmacology/toxicology assays

Tools that leverage digital health technologies

Use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms to evaluate patients, develop novel endpoints, or inform study design

Use of novel digital health technologies (e.g., wearables) for patient assessment

What outcomes are available under the ISTAND Program?

ISTAND’s goal is to support the development of novel approaches to drug development that may be acceptable for regulatory use. Some novel programs may be considered as DDTs eligible for qualification independent of a specific drug program and will go through the qualification process.

A qualified DDT can be relied upon to have a specific interpretation and application in drug development and regulatory review within its stated context of use. Once qualified, DDTs will be available to use in any drug development program for the qualified context of use. Additionally, the qualified DDT can generally be included in IND, NDA, or BLA applications without needing FDA to reconsider and reconfirm its suitability.

What information about submissions will be made public?

Submissions to the ISTAND Program that are admitted for review and deemed appropriate for qualification are subject to the transparency provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. More information on these provisions can be found on the Drug Development Tool Qualification Process: Transparency Provisions webpage.

To locate a project or a qualified Drug Development Tool, go to CDER & CBER’s DDT Qualification Project Search database.