MASSIVE BIO Delivers on CMS Interoperability Vision with Live Patient Connect App and AI Trial Matching Assistant

Massive Bio launches Patient Connect & DrArturoAI, delivering on CMS’s vision with AI trial matching, secure data access & full interoperability compliance.

We salute CMS for spearheading a future-ready ecosystem that prioritizes transparency, equity, and access, this isn’t just compliance, it’s our calling.” — Selin Kurnaz, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In direct support of the White House and CMS’s bold initiative to “Make Health Tech Great Again,” Massive Bio, leader in AI-enabled oncology trial matching, announced its full alignment with the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem and reaffirmed its mission to modernize clinical trial access through secure, AI-powered patient-facing technology. With its Patient Connect app and intelligent assistant DrArturoAI already live and serving patients, Massive Bio stands as one of the first organizations actively delivering on CMS’s interoperability framework at scale.“We’re not waiting for transformation, we’ve already launched it,” said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio. “Patient Connect represents a new era of patient empowerment: secure identity, real-time data access, AI-guided decision-making. We’ve operationalized CMS’s vision, and we’re proud to serve the public with technology that puts them in control of their care journey.”Patient Connect enables individuals to upload and verify medical records, match to clinical trials using AI, communicate with coordinators, and share data securely with providers. Already in use by thousands of cancer patients globally, the platform integrates key CMS features such as “kill the clipboard” (FHIR-based digital check-in), IAL2/AAL2 identity verification, and Medicare connectivity.“This is infrastructure for health equity,” said Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , CTO and Co-Founder. “We’ve engineered Patient Connect to comply with FHIR standards, Smart Health Cards, and seamless credentialing, removing fragmentation and putting data back into the hands of those it belongs to: the patient.”The company’s virtual assistant, DrArturoAI, complements the app by offering conversational, context-aware AI support. Patients can receive educational guidance, symptom triage, care navigation, and trial opportunities; all transparently flagged when AI-generated and seamlessly integrated with provider care pathways.“With DrArturoAI, we’ve built something that feels human, helpful, and honest,” said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. “It’s the bridge between fragmented data and actionable care. Our prescreening hubs and AI-powered analytics create a mission-control capability that works 24/7 to identify and match patients in full patient centricity. This is responsible AI in service of patients, and a model for how CMS-aligned health tech can serve every American.”Massive Bio has already delivered key components aligned with the CMS interoperability pillars. Through its “Kill the Clipboard” initiative, the company enables digital FHIR check-ins, QR and Smart Health Cards, and visit summaries to streamline patient intake. Its AI-powered assistants, DrArturoAI and AskFionaAI, provide safe, transparent triage and support. For identity compliance, Massive Bio meets IAL2/AAL2 credentialing standards, integrates Medicare notifications, and ensures full HIPAA compliance. Additionally, the platform supports chronic conditions by using clinical record insights to determine trial eligibility for cancer, obesity, and prediabetes.A National Commitment to Patient-Centered InnovationMassive Bio is actively collaborating with CMS and fellow early adopters to help operationalize the interoperability framework, participate in app store pilots for Medicare.gov, and expand patient access through aligned health systems and pharmacy networks.“We salute CMS for spearheading a future-ready ecosystem that prioritizes transparency, equity, and access,” said Kurnaz. “This isn’t just compliance, it’s our calling.”About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com Explore Patient Connect → massivebio.com/patient-connectMeet DrArturoAI → drarturo.ai

