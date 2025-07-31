Julie Meates Makes Her Broadway Debut as a Producer of 'When My Soul Speaks,' Starring Lisa Nichols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Meates proudly made her Broadway debut as a Producer with the one-night-only performance of "When My Soul Speaks," starring the incomparable Lisa Nichols. This landmark event, held at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 9th, 2024, was an electrifying showcase of storytelling, spoken word, song, and dynamic performance, marking a significant moment in both Meates’ and Nichols' illustrious careers.

Julie Meates’ vision and unwavering belief in Lisa Nichols' mission to merge her transformative message with the magic of theater were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary show to life. "When My Soul Speaks" is a groundbreaking theatrical debut for Nichols, blending her powerful messages of transformation with the enchantment of Broadway in what she calls "Transfor-Tainment" – where transformation meets entertainment.

"Sharing my story from the Broadway stage was one of the most profound moments of my career," said Lisa Nichols. "It was an honor to bring my life's journey and mission to such a legendary platform, creating a space where inspiration and art come together to ignite transformation in every heart present."

The performance captivated the audience, offering a mesmerizing experience that resonated deeply with attendees. Nichols, renowned for her ability to inspire millions across the globe, brought her exhilarating energy to this intimate setting, making her Broadway debut unforgettable.

Julie Meates expressed her deep gratitude and excitement about the project's success. "I am incredibly honored to have played an integral role in bringing 'When My Soul Speaks' to the Broadway stage," Meates shared. "Lisa Nichols' message is transformative, and it was a privilege to help her share it in a way that combines the power of theater with her inspirational storytelling."

The show was captured by the Emmy® Award-Winning team at Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films, with the intention of bringing "When My Soul Speaks" to the big screen. This collaboration aims to extend the reach of Nichols' transformative message, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the magic and inspiration of her Broadway performance.

About Julie Meates:

Julie Meates is a New Zealand-born humanitarian with a diverse career, endeavoring to bring more peace, kindness, and love into the world. Family is central to her life; she is married with three children and a large extended family. Beginning her career as a teacher, Julie’s passion for education and health led her to become a qualified social worker and counselor. Now a barrister and solicitor, she is actively pursuing post-graduate studies in education and health. Her commitment to community well-being is evident in her extensive volunteer work, driven by her paying kindness forward. In 2002, Julie cofounded the Fulfil a Dream Foundation, with a vision, hope, and dream of strong and happy families; happy, healthy, vibrant communities; and wise and visionary leadership, uniting high-profile figures from all fields to empower individuals, families, and communities. She also was the chairperson of a Maori learning center (indigenous Kohanga Reo).

Julie is an nine-time best-selling author, coauthoring books such as Pay It Forward, with Brian Tracy; Success; The Soul of Success, vol. 3; Turning Point; The Keys to Authenticity; and Mindset Matters with Jack Canfield, along with Never Give Up with Dick Vitale, Strategic Conversations with Chris Voss, and Rise Up! with Lisa Nichols. These books contribute to various causes, including nonprofits dedicated to ending human trafficking and modern-day slavery, among others.

Julie joined Abundance Studios as a producer and worked on notable films, including The Truth About Reading; Dickie V documentary; It’s Happening Right Here; Tactical Empathy; Hero; Conquer 100; Brisa; and Lisa Nichols’ Broadway show, When My Soul Speaks. Now a two-time Telly Award recipient, Julie has also been a guest on TV shows such as Hollywood Live, Times Square Today, and The Global Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Summer Symposium at Carnegie Hall. Her appearances have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX nationwide. Julie has volunteered with Community Law’s programme, in community justice panels that facilitate restorative justice to promptly address harm caused by offenders. She also served as the board secretary for the United Nations executive in her Canterbury region and is involved with the Women of Hope Wake Up and Help Ourselves Trust Board.

Julie made her debut on Broadway as a Producer with “When My Soul Speaks.”



About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested speakers in the industry, as well as a media personality and corporate CEO whose global platform reaches over 80 million people each year. Lisa’s courage and determination have inspired fans worldwide and helped countless audiences break through to discover their own untapped talents and infinite potential. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has developed workshops and programs that have transformed the lives of leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide, altering the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and across the globe. Today, fans worldwide revere Lisa for her mastery of teaching people how to accomplish unfathomable goals while connecting their soul to their message. Lisa made her Broadway debut with her performance of “When My Soul Speaks.”

