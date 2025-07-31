Thomas & Wan, LLP Marks 19 Years of Pursuing Justice for Medical Malpractice Clients

Thomas & Wan LLP

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas & Wan, LLP, a boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to medical malpractice and birth injury representation, is proud to announce the celebration of its 19th year of advocating for victims of medical negligence across Texas. Established in 2006 and based in Houston, the firm has built a strong reputation over nearly two decades as trusted champions of justice for individuals and families harmed by healthcare provider errors.A Legacy of Experience and CompassionFounding partners Linda Thomas and Michelle Wan bring together over 60 years of combined experience in handling medical negligence, birth injuries, surgical errors, misdiagnoses, and wrongful death cases. From the beginning, the firm has been unwavering in its commitment: representing clients with personal attention while pushing for systemic improvements in healthcare practices and accountability.Distinctive Approach: Specialized, Personal, RelentlessThomas & Wan focus exclusively on medical malpractice and birth injury litigation—never diversifying into unrelated areas like car accidents or criminal defense. That unwavering specialization ensures deep knowledge of Texas’s complex and evolving medical negligence laws.Both attorneys work directly on every case, delivering personalized, consistent representation, not outsourcing matters to other firms. The firm’s small size allows selective case acceptance, ensuring each client receives the full time and focus of its principals.Proven Record and RecognitionThe firm has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts against major hospitals, medical systems, and practitioners throughout Texas. Linda Thomas and Michelle Wan are Life Members of the Multi‑Million Dollar Advocates Forum and have earned recognition from Super Lawyers , the National Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, the Birth Trauma Litigation Forum, and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association.Celebrating 19 Years of JusticeIn July 2025, Thomas & Wan commemorate 19 full years of fighting on behalf of injured patients—providing legal advocacy grounded in both compassion and tenacity. The anniversary affirms the firm’s commitment to ensuring that medical negligence not only results in compensation for loss, but also meaningful change in medical training, policy, and oversight.Mission ForwardLooking ahead, Thomas & Wan remain as dedicated as ever to representing patients who’ve suffered unnecessary trauma due to medical error. With seasoned medical experts onboard—from leading institutions like Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Texas Children’s Hospital, and NYU—clients receive meticulous case evaluations and strategic legal counsel aimed at both justice and prevention.Contact InformationThomas & Wan, LLP1710 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005Phone: 713‐529‐1177 | www.thomasandwan.com To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit the firm’s website or call today.About Thomas & Wan, LLPThomas & Wan, LLP is a Houston-based boutique law firm specializing exclusively in medical malpractice and birth injury cases . For 19 years, founding attorneys Linda Thomas and Michelle Wan have provided compassionate, expert, and steadfast advocacy, holding negligent medical providers accountable for preventable harm.

