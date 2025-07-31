South Florida Clinic Highlights Root-Cause Medicine as Answer to Growing Chronic Health Epidemic

Transformity Health launches expanded functional medicine programs to help patients address the underlying drivers of disease.

We want to empower patients with knowledge and options. When people understand what is driving their health challenges, they can take meaningful steps toward change.” — Dr. Liv Uslar

FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With chronic health conditions affecting millions of Americans each year, a South Florida-based clinic is advocating for a shift in how healthcare addresses long-term illness. Transformity Weight Loss & Anti-Aging, located in Hallandale Beach, is expanding its services to focus on functional and regenerative medicine programs designed to identify and address the root causes of chronic disease.

“Far too often, patients are told their test results are ‘normal,’ yet they still feel unwell,” said Dr. Liv Uslar, MD, PhD, founder of Transformity Health. “Our mission is to dig deeper and restore balance through truly personalized care.”

The Chronic Disease Challenge

Chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic conditions remain the leading cause of death and disability in the United States. These conditions drive the majority of healthcare costs and impact the quality of life for millions of individuals. While conventional medicine excels in emergency care and acute interventions, it often lacks the time and tools to fully investigate the hidden imbalances that contribute to long-term illness.

Transformity Health’s approach emphasizes prevention and restoration over symptom management. Rather than focusing exclusively on medications, the clinic uses advanced diagnostic testing and comprehensive evaluations to pinpoint the underlying causes of a patient’s health issues.

A Broader Movement Toward Functional Medicine

Functional medicine has gained traction across the country as patients seek answers to persistent health problems. More clinics and hospital systems are beginning to adopt this model, which is built on the idea that lasting health outcomes require identifying and treating the origins of disease.

The approach combines in-depth testing, personalized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations, natural therapies, and targeted clinical interventions. Patients are active participants in their own care plans, working alongside clinicians to make sustainable changes.

Transformity Health’s team believes this collaborative model helps patients feel more supported and engaged in their health journey.

Comprehensive, Personalized Programs

Transformity Health offers a range of services designed to uncover and address the drivers of chronic health issues. Each patient begins with a full evaluation that may include advanced bloodwork, hormone panels, gut health analysis, nutrient testing, and other detailed assessments.

Treatment programs often include:

-Regenerative therapies help the body repair and rebalance itself naturally.

-IV therapy and vitamin protocols to support cellular health and address deficiencies.

-Lifestyle medicine programs with a focus on nutrition, sleep, stress management, and movement.

-Real-time wearable technology monitoring, which provides data on key health metrics so adjustments can be made quickly.

Patients are given direct access to clinicians for support and guidance, with 24/7 communication available. This continuous connection is designed to help individuals stay on track and achieve lasting results.

Beyond the Traditional Model

Many of the patients who visit Transformity Health have seen multiple providers and tried various medications without finding relief. Dr. Uslar explains that this is often because the focus has been on masking symptoms rather than investigating the underlying factors.

“Patients are often told their tests are fine, yet they are still struggling,” she said. “Our approach is to go further, to look at how different systems in the body interact and find out what’s disrupting that balance.”

This philosophy is what sets the clinic apart. By using tools like continuous glucose monitoring, heart rate variability tracking, and comprehensive laboratory analysis, the team is able to uncover patterns that might otherwise be missed.

Community Engagement and Education

Transformity Health is committed to making functional medicine more accessible to the public. Later this year, the clinic will host a series of community workshops across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. These sessions will provide information on topics such as:

-How chronic disease develops and how it can be prevented.

-The role of lifestyle factors like nutrition, sleep, and stress management.

-When to seek advanced diagnostic testing and what it can reveal.

-How functional medicine can complement conventional healthcare.

Online educational resources are also in development, including video series and downloadable guides, so that people outside of South Florida can learn about this approach to health.

Addressing Long-Term Health Outcomes

Functional medicine’s focus on prevention and early intervention could also have long-term benefits for healthcare systems and communities. Chronic conditions account for the majority of hospitalizations and medical spending, yet many are influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors.

By identifying imbalances early and correcting them before they become advanced disease, Transformity Health aims to help patients achieve better quality of life while potentially reducing the future need for costly interventions.

About Transformity Health

Transformity Weight Loss & Anti‑Aging is a functional medicine clinic based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Led by Dr. Liv Uslar, MD, PhD, the clinic focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic health issues through advanced diagnostics, personalized care plans, and natural therapies. Serving patients across South Florida, Transformity Health is dedicated to long‑term health restoration and prevention.

