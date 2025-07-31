Molybdenum Market Overview | Global Opportunities & Latest Developments 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Molybdenum Market

The Global Molybdenum Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Molybdenum Market sees steady demand growth driven by steel, energy, and aerospace sectors; price stability supported by limited supply and rising industrial applications.” — DataM Intelligence

According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Molybdenum Market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to rise to USD 11.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2031. Growth is fueled by rising demand from the steel and energy industries, greater utilization of molybdenum in automotive and aerospace alloys, and the expansion of infrastructure projects worldwide.

Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:
Growth in global stainless steel production, along with increased investments in new steel manufacturing facilities.
Expanding use of molybdenum alloys across energy, electronics, and chemical industries.
Technological advancements enabling production of high-purity molybdenum for specialized uses.
Emerging opportunities in green energy projects, particularly wind and solar infrastructure, which require durable molybdenum components.

Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Steel
Chemicals
Foundries
MO-Metals
Nickel Alloys.

By End-User:
Oil & Gas
Chemical and Petrochemical
Automotive
Industrial Usage
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Market Geographical Share:
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the molybdenum market, driven by robust steel production in China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe follow closely, driven by substantial demand from the oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace industries. Latin America, especially Chile, also holds a key position thanks to its large-scale molybdenum mining and export activities.

Key Market Players:
BHP Billiton Group
Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co. Ltd.
American CuMo Mining
Compañía Minera Antamina S.A
S.A.B. de C.V
Grupo México
Thompson Cek Metals
Moly metal LLP
ENF Ltd.
Compania Minera Dona Ines De Collahuasi S.C.M.

These companies focus on strategic expansions, sustainable mining practices, and advanced refining technologies to enhance production capacity and meet global demand.

Recent Developments:
USA
June 2025: A leading American mining firm announced the completion of a USD 120 million molybdenum processing plant expansion to boost production efficiency.
May 2025: An aerospace alloy manufacturer introduced a new molybdenum-based superalloy, enhancing jet engine fuel efficiency by up to 8%.

Japan
July 2025: A Japanese steel company launched a new high-strength, molybdenum-enriched stainless steel for electric vehicle battery enclosures.
May 2025: A Japanese electronics firm unveiled a next-generation semiconductor heat sink using ultra-pure molybdenum for improved thermal performance.

Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Conclusion:
Driven by industrial demand, technological innovations, and sustainability trends, the global molybdenum market is poised for significant growth. Key players and regional markets are set to capitalize on these opportunities, ensuring a stable supply chain and advancing applications across energy, automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries.

