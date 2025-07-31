Flatbread Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Trend Analysis and Industry Forecast

Flatbread

Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatbread market size was pegged at $41.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products, and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of the global flatbread industry market. However, rise in geopolitical tensions to restrict flatbread trade, and gluten in flatbread restrain the market growth. In addition, maintaining freshness and softness for prolonged period remains a challenge for the players. On the other hand, focus on improving quality, shelf life, and lessen production costs, clean label in flatbread packing, and consumer preference for gluten free and sugar free flatbread create new opportunities in the market.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6262 The flatbread market has seen upswing in innovation in the last few years. IoT enabled robots have been launched across the world which completely automates the process of making flat breads. Furthermore, demand for flatbreads that are Non-GMO with no artificial preservatives, chemicals, dough conditions, or gums have gained high traction in the recent years.A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exist in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.Flatbreads are cooked quickly owing to reduced thickness so their color remains light. Furthermore, owing to its widespread geographical distribution and high frequency and regularity of consumption, flatbread has been considered a suitable option for increasing the dietary intake of various vitamins and microelements.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6262 The global flatbread market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. This is due to high penetration of ready-to-eat and convenient products in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the study period. This is due to increase in urbanization, growing product awareness towards clean label products and health ingredients products.Major market playersKontos Foods IncKlosterman Baking CompanyCalifornia LavashEvron Foods LtdKronosS.A.B. de C.V.GRUMAOlé Mexican Foods IncTyson FoodsLa Brea BakeryNina Bakery EuropeBuy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flatbread-market/purchase-options Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Frozen Bread Dough Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bread-dough-market-A07088 Pepperoni Foods Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pepperoni-foods-market Frozen Pizza Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-pizza-market

