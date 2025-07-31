PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2025 PBBM Needs to Be Brave - Sen. Lapid I commend President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for his direct and courageous message in his State of the Nation Address before Congress. This shows that he is serious about holding accountable those responsible for the continued widespread flooding, despite the billions already spent by the government on flood control projects. It is time to bring to the forefront of national conversation a kind of governance that truly brings relief to our fellow citizens. In past years, we have witnessed how political squabbling has dominated the news and public discourse, while the real concerns of our people seemed to be overlooked. While it is right and necessary to continue the pursuit of justice against crime and corruption, this must not come at the cost of good governance. The President's SONA is a step towards correcting these shortcomings. I hope that the remaining years of PBBM's term will be dedicated to bringing government programs closer to the people. Our country needs healthcare, education, electrification, transportation, and irrigation services--not endless political bickering by leaders who are indifferent to the struggles of our citizens. We in the Senate are ready to support government programs that truly help uplift the lives of our people.

