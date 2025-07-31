Paws & Purpose: NYC Second Chance Rescue Takes Over Southampton Social Club

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue Lisa Rose, Kate McEntee, Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Mark Sagliocco) Alexandra Daddario (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Mark Sagliocco) Kate McEntee, Southampton Social Club’s Ian Duke (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Mark Sagliocco) “Aunt” Sue Hrib of BIATCH® Tequila (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Mark Sagliocco)

NYC Second Chance Rescue Sets the Stage for August 8th Hamptons Gala with Intimate Summer Celebration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the soft summer skies of the Hamptons, NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted a heartfelt midsummer evening at the ever-stylish Southampton Social Club, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and local supporters for a night of cocktails, conversation, and compassion.The intimate gathering served as a prelude to the nonprofit’s highly anticipated August 8th Hamptons Gala, offering guests an opportunity to connect with the cause and one another in one of the East End’s most vibrant venues. Nestled in the heart of Southampton, the Social Club’s lush garden setting and relaxed yet sophisticated vibe provided the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to second chances—for animals and humans alike.Guests sipped on handcrafted cocktails, sampled BIATCHTequila and enjoyed seasonal fare while mingling with members of the NYC Second Chance Rescue team, who shared stories of rescue missions, medical miracles, and lives transformed. Many in attendance pledged their continued support ahead of the upcoming gala, which promises to be among the most meaningful events of the summer social calendar.As the sun set over Southampton, the night’s message was clear: second chances matter. With the energy and generosity ignited at this midsummer gathering, all eyes now turn to August 8, when the rescue community will reconvene for a larger celebration of hope.Notable attendees included: Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, Kate McEntee, Kingsley Crawford, Kenneth and Maria Fishel, Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Loeb, Missy Hargraves, Pious Weinberg, Enzo Weinberg, Ian Duke, and “Aunt” Sue Hrib.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 16,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasia’s in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscrAbout Southampton Social Club:Southampton Social Club continues to set the standard as the Hamptons' premiere supper club. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience in the Hamptons, where you can savor exquisite cocktails and indulge in a delectable menu amidst our renowned high-energy atmosphere. Under the expertise of our Chef, our focus is on creating visually stunning dishes that are also delicious, utilizing locally sourced ingredients. Our cocktail program is designed to cater to the varied tastes of our loyal following. Southampton Social Club continues to put the capital S in Social.For more information, visit: www.southamptonsocialclub.com IG: @SH_SocialClub | F: SouthamptonSocialClub | X / T: @SH_SocialClub

