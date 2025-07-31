AC Creative Studios Rebrands as InkRoast, Brewing Bold Design with Coffee Culture at Its Core

Alcindo Correa Filho

With a new name, same bold vision, InkRoast blends design expertise with coffee culture roots to help product-based brands stand out and connect

That first project for a Chilean roaster became the foundation for what we do best — helping brands connect through thoughtful, high-impact design.” — Alcindo Correa Filho

ROTHSCHILD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade of designing for impact, AC Creative Studios has officially rebranded as InkRoast , unveiling a fresh identity that reflects its creative heritage, multicultural story, and deep ties to the specialty coffee community.Founded by Alcindo Correa Filho in 2014 after relocating from Brazil to Wisconsin, the studio’s journey began in an unexpected place — a local farmers market, where a conversation over a stamped brown coffee bag turned into a lifelong design mission.“It all started with a brown paper bag and a rubber stamp,” said Filho, founder of InkRoast. “That first project for a Chilean roaster became the foundation for what we do best — helping brands connect through thoughtful, high-impact design.”The name InkRoast blends the heart of the studio’s work: “Ink” for design and print craftsmanship, “Roast” for its origin story and niche in the coffee industry. The new brand identity affirms its commitment to creative entrepreneurs, especially coffee roasters, pet food makers, and boutique consumer goods businesses.InkRoast's expanded services include:• Brand identity and packaging design• E-commerce and Shopify site creation• Specialty printing services under “Design in the Label” — bringing storytelling directly onto the product• Strategic branding for coffee, pet food, and lifestyle brandsServing clients from California to North Carolina, InkRoast continues to push design boundaries while embracing its roots — multicultural, intentional, and fueled by passion.The team at InkRoast looks forward to delivering the same creative excellence under a new name that celebrates both where they came from and where they're headed.Learn more at inkroast.com

