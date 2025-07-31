Gala Under the Stars: Silverstein Dream Foundation Garden Gala Raises the Stakes for Diabetes Research

Logo DRIF Silverstein Garden Gala 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia and Roger Silverstein will once again open their Water Mill estate for a heartfelt cause for the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala. Hosted by the Silverstein Dream Foundation, the Hamptons Garden Gala returns Saturday, August 9th, 2025, in support of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF).Following a spirited kickoff brunch earlier this season, which brought together early supporters and friends of the foundation, anticipation is building for what has become one of the East End’s most meaningful, and magical evenings. Nestled among manicured gardens and set under the summer sky, this year’s gala promises an uplifting blend of glamour, generosity, and grassroots momentum in the fight for a cure for diabetes.The evening will begin with a lavish cocktail reception, allowing guests to mingle and toast to progress with panoramic views of the Silverstein estate. A gourmet, chef-curated seated dinner will follow, along with a program of heartfelt remarks from DRIF ambassadors and supporters. Guests can also expect a lively auction, live entertainment, dancing, and a sense of intimate celebration that defines the essence of the Hamptons social season.As longtime advocates and generous supporters of medical research, the Silverstein’s continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes. The Garden Gala supports the Diabetes Research Institute’s mission to discover a biological cure, a goal that feels increasingly within reach thanks to events like this.For more information on the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala, please visit: https://bit.ly/4kugEEG About the Silverstein Dream Foundation:The Silverstein Dream Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a unique mission to support diabetes research and address chronic conditions associated with diabetes and its inflammatory effects. The Foundation focuses on three key areas - Supporting Academic Research, Implementing Diabetes Prevention Programs and Strategic Investments in Early-Stage Companies. By combining these efforts, the Foundation aims to drive meaningful progress and bring hope to those affected by this disease.For additional information, please visit www.silversteindreamfoundation.com IG: @ silversteindreamfoundation | F: silversteindreamfoundation | LinkedIn: silverstein-dream-foundationAbout the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation:The DRI is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.The DRI Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the DRI with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.DRIF donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research, thus better positioning our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is the backbone of the DRI’s ability to innovate and has never been more important.For additional information, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org IG: @diabetesresearch | F: DiabetesResearchInstituteFoundation | X/T: @Diabetes_DRI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.