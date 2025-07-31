When WOWtruck pulls up – kids will play!

The WOWtruck is a really fun portable gym that travels throughout Douglas County. It unfolds into a bike track, climbing wall, mini golf spread, ping pong tables, bowling alley, an obstacle course, a learning kitchen and more. Recently the WOWtruck set up at Oregon Department of Human Services offices in Roseburg.

“We bring the WOWtruck to our offices because it helps us make connections with our community. We do It to establish ourselves as a community organization and to create a strong bond with our community,” Jessica Hunter, ODHS Child Welfare Program Manager for Douglas County, said.

The WOWtruck has been at the ODHS offices at 738 W. Harvard Avenue in June and July. It plans on returning Wednesday, August 13 and again Wednesday, September 10 from 1 to 4 p.m., same time both days. The WOWtruck is sponsored by Thundering Water Upstream Healthcare and ODHS. The idea is that it offers healthy, physical activity that can help prevent illness and disease.

“All activities are designed to move your body and to engage with friends and family. It’s also important to note that Douglas County is very rural. Many residents live 30 miles away from Roseburg, where many community events are held. So, having a traveling activity brings equity to the community. The WOWtruck helps remove barriers. The activity comes to them,” Hunter said.

Hunter and staff also made sure the surrounding neighborhood residents, which includes subsidized housing, were invited to WOWtruck event. They delivered flyers to every door.

“We wanted to level the playing field for all kids in our community,” she said.

Several dozen families including parents, children and caregivers – participated in the activities at each event.

“Everyone was clearly having a good time. I looked around and I saw that no one – not teens, preteens or anybody, was on their phones. They were all involved in cooperative play and were communicating with each other. That was really nice to see,” Hunter said.

Hunter said she played a little ping pong and next time she might try the climbing wall. She called the bike track, “absolutely the best!”

Hunter credits “the incredible staff from Child Welfare and the Self-Sufficiency Programs for donating their time to make the WOWtruck days happen.” Staff also gave out free water bottles, snacks and popsicles.