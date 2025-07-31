PurBilt Expands Maryland Modular Home Services to Include Kitchen, Bath, Flooring & Roofing Remodels

PurBilt

PurBilt, Maryland's top modular home builder, now offers full home improvement services like kitchen/bath remodels, flooring, and roofing in Central MD.

We’re not just building houses anymore - we’re improving lives through remodeling. Whether it’s a kitchen update or a new roof, we approach every job like it’s our own home.” — Rich Giordano

ARNOLD, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PurBilt, a trusted Maryland modular home builder with over 40 years of experience, today announced its official expansion into full-service home remodeling. The company now offers kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels , flooring upgrades, and roofing services throughout Anne Arundel County and the greater Central Maryland area, including Annapolis, Severna Park, Glen Burnie, and Pasadena.Bringing Decades of Building Experience to Home ImprovementsWith a longstanding reputation in modular construction, PurBilt’s transition into remodeling brings its core strengths - efficiency, precision, and quality craftsmanship - to homeowners looking to modernize or upgrade existing spaces. From kitchens to baths, floors to roofs, every project is backed by four decades of construction excellence.“We’re not just building houses anymore - we’re improving lives through remodeling,” said Rich Giordano, Vice President of PurBilt. “Our clients want lasting value, and we bring that same modular-level discipline, efficiency, and customization to every home improvement project. Whether it’s a kitchen update or a new roof, we approach every job like it’s our own home.”Kitchen & Bath Remodels Designed for Modern LivingPurBilt’s kitchen remodeling services include custom cabinetry, granite or quartz countertops, high-end appliances, lighting, and flooring. Their bathroom renovation services transform outdated bathrooms into beautiful, functional spaces with walk-in showers, tilework, custom vanities, and energy-efficient fixtures. Every renovation is tailored to the homeowner’s style, lifestyle, and budget.Roofing and Flooring Services Built to LastWhether installing hardwood, tile, or luxury vinyl plank, PurBilt’s flooring team brings top-tier materials and expert craftsmanship to every project. Roofing services include both full replacements and upgrades, with durable materials selected for Maryland’s changing climate.Serving Anne Arundel County and Surrounding AreasBased in Arnold, MD, PurBilt’s remodeling division serves homeowners across Central Maryland, including Annapolis, Severna Park, Pasadena, Glen Burnie, Columbia, Laurel, and surrounding communities. The company offers a free consultation, detailed estimates, and a phased, low-disruption approach for homeowners who wish to remain in their homes during remodeling.About PurBiltWith over 40 years of experience in residential construction, PurBilt has earned a reputation as one of Maryland’s most reliable modular home builders. Now expanding into home remodeling, the company offers kitchen and bath renovations, flooring and roofing services - all backed by a proven design-build process and high customer satisfaction. MHBR #8942; MHIC #73624.

