PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 Sotto: Minority Bloc Holds First Caucus on Second Day of 20th Congress Manila, Philippines - The Minority Bloc of the Senate convened its first caucus on the second day of the 20th Congress, led by Senate Minority Leader Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. Joining Senator Sotto in the meeting were Senators Panfilo Lacson, Loren Legarda, Risa Hontiveros, and Juan Miguel Zubiri. The group discussed their initial plans and legislative priorities for the upcoming session. "This is the first of many Minority Bloc caucuses, and we have so much to discuss," said Sotto. "As the Minority Bloc, we'll meet regularly to make sure our stand is clear, our principles are firm, and our work is focused on protecting the public interest," said Sotto. The Minority Bloc plans to hold regular meetings to coordinate positions on key national issues and foster a unified legislative agenda.

