July 30, 2025 Lacson Accepts Electoral Reforms Committee Chairmanship, to Pursue Passage of Anti-Political Dynasty Bill More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/30/lacson-accepts-electoral-reforms-committee-chairmanship-to-pursue-passage-of-anti-political-dynasty-bill/ The passage of the Anti-Political Dynasty Act will be the priority of Sen. Panfilio "Ping" M. Lacson after he accepted on Wednesday the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation. Lacson said the committee chairmanship was offered by Senate President Francis Escudero through Senate minority leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. "I will schedule as soon as possible my Anti-Political Dynasty bill and another bill also referred to that committee," he said. In an interview on Bombo Radyo Philippines Wednesday morning, Lacson said Escudero and Sotto had met to discuss the committee chairmanships of the members of the minority bloc. Last July 1, Lacson filed Senate Bill 35, which aims to fulfill the 1987 Constitution's provision guaranteeing equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibiting political dynasties. The bill, titled "The Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2025," bars the spouse or a person related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity to an incumbent seeking reelection from running in the same city and/or province in the same election. "This proposed measure seeks to strike a balance between the two competing fundamental principles of the electorate's sovereignty and political dynasty. This is in consonance with the constitutional precept that laws should be interpreted not in the letter that killeth but to the spirit that giveth life," he said in his bill. "Hence, the proposed measure seeks to prohibit the spouse or person related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full or half blood, to an incumbent elective official seeking re-election, to hold or run for any elective office in the same city and/or province in the same election," he added. Also, the bill prohibits two or more persons who have a political dynasty relationship from running simultaneously for an elective office within the same city and/or province, even if neither is so related to the incumbent public official. In filing the bill, Lacson noted that while the State recognizes the ill effects of political dynasties, there is still no enabling law to prohibit their existence in the political arena. "Influential clans and families that are well-entrenched in the political arena have made positions in government their virtual playgrounds, resulting in the proliferation of small monarchies all over the country. This makes a mockery of what should otherwise be a level-playing field in politics and espouse political inequities," he said. "Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts to introduce an anti-political dynasty law as early as the 8th Congress to effect electoral reforms and level the political landscape, Congress failed to pass such a law," he added. Lacson, Mamumuno sa Electoral Reforms Committee, Isusulong ang Anti-Political Dynasty Bill More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/30/lacson-accepts-electoral-reforms-committee-chairmanship-to-pursue-passage-of-anti-political-dynasty-bill/ Isusulong ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson ang agarang pagpasa ng Anti-Political Dynasty Act matapos siyang pumayag na mamuno sa Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation. Ani Lacson, inalok sa kanya ang committee chairmanship ni Senate President Francis Escudero, na idinaan kay Senate minority leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. "I will schedule as soon as possible my Anti-Political Dynasty bill and another bill also referred to that committee," ani Lacson. Sa panayam sa Bombo Radyo Philippines Miyerkules ng umaga, binanggit ni Lacson na nagpulong si Escudero at Sotto para talakayin ang committee chairmanship ng mga miyembro ng minority bloc. Noong Hulyo 1, muling naghain si Lacson ng panukalang batas na tutupad sa probisyon ng 1987 Constitution na nagtitiyak ng patas na oportunidad para sa serbisyo publiko at sa pagbawal ng mga political dynasty. Sa Senate Bill 35 o "The Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2025," bawal ang asawa o kamaganak hanggang sa second degree of consanguinity o affinity sa isang reelectionist incumbent na tumakbo sa parehong siyudad o probinsya sa parehong halalan. "This proposed measure seeks to strike a balance between the two competing fundamental principles of the electorate's sovereignty and political dynasty. This is in consonance with the constitutional precept that laws should be interpreted not in the letter that killeth but to the spirit that giveth life," ani Lacson sa kanyang panukala. "Hence, the proposed measure seeks to prohibit the spouse or person related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full or half blood, to an incumbent elective official seeking re-election, to hold or run for any elective office in the same city and/or province in the same election," dagdag niya. Ipinagbabawal ng panukala ang dalawa o higit na taong may "political dynasty relationship" sa pagtakbo sa parehong siyudad o probinsya, kahit hindi sila kamaganak ng nanunungkulang opisyal. Sa paghain ng panukala, ipinunto ni Lacson na bagama't kinikilala ng Estado ang masamang epekto ng political dynasty, wala pa ring enabling law laban sa mga ito. "Influential clans and families that are well-entrenched in the political arena have made positions in government their virtual playgrounds, resulting in the proliferation of small monarchies all over the country. This makes a mockery of what should otherwise be a level-playing field in politics and espouse political inequities," aniya. "Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts to introduce an anti-political dynasty law as early as the 8th Congress to effect electoral reforms and level the political landscape, Congress failed to pass such a law," dagdag niya.

