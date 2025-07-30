PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 Gatchalian reiterates need to support teachers in make-up class rollout "I reiterate my call to fully support our teachers so they can effectively conduct make-up classes. They need adequate materials like updated lesson guides and modules, access to tools and technology such as laptops, and administrative support to ease paperwork and let them focus on teaching. They must also be fairly compensated for overtime work and teaching overload. These steps will ensure that make-up classes will succeed in preventing learning loss. Huwag lang dagdag trabaho, dagdag suporta din ang ibigay natin sa ating mga guro."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.