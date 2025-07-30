PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 SOTTO, MINORITY BLOC, AQUINO, PANGILINAN: END BUDGET DISTORTIONS, OPEN BICAM TO PUBLIC Manila, Philippines - Minority Bloc Senators under the leadership of Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III and two more senators have filed Senate Joint Resolution No. 1, seeking to uphold transparency and accountability in the legislative process, following concerns over alleged irregularities in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (RA 12116). On July 29, Sotto, along with Senators Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, and Bam Aquino, proposed that all bicameral deliberations be open to the public, either in person or via digital livestream. They also called for the release of a matrix comparing Senate and House versions of bills and how differences were settled, as well as the prompt publication of complete meeting minutes. The Senators stressed that hidden amendments and political insertions lead to the misuse of public funds and opening bicameral proceedings to public scrutiny is seen as a necessary step to ensure accountability and restore trust in the budget process. The Minority Leader is firm that the people have a right to access official records and transactions, especially when public money is involved. "We owe it to the Filipino people to show transparency on how the taxes are allocated. Let the public see what we're doing. That's the least we can do in a democracy," Sotto concluded.

