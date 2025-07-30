PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 Gatchalian Urges Swift Action for Hostage Pinoy Seafarers "The Philippine government should leave no stone unturned in securing the safe release of 9 Filipino crewmen being held by Houthi rebels. Hindi na dapat patagalin. The DMW and the DFA should actively engage in diplomatic efforts and reach out to friendly countries and international partners who can provide assistance and leverage their influence to help resolve this situation. I reiterate my condemnation of any acts that endanger the lives of innocent civilians and disrupt international maritime commerce. Hindi katanggap-tangap na nadadamay ang mga kababayan nating marangal na nagtatrabaho sa mga ganitong nakakabahalang sitwasyon."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.