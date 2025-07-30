Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release
July 30, 2025

Gatchalian Urges Swift Action for Hostage Pinoy Seafarers

"The Philippine government should leave no stone unturned in securing the safe release of 9 Filipino crewmen being held by Houthi rebels. Hindi na dapat patagalin. The DMW and the DFA should actively engage in diplomatic efforts and reach out to friendly countries and international partners who can provide assistance and leverage their influence to help resolve this situation.

I reiterate my condemnation of any acts that endanger the lives of innocent civilians and disrupt international maritime commerce. Hindi katanggap-tangap na nadadamay ang mga kababayan nating marangal na nagtatrabaho sa mga ganitong nakakabahalang sitwasyon."

