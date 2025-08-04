AI for Impact: e.Republic’s Center for Public Sector AI Names Inaugural AI 50 Winners

The 2025 AI 50: Honoring the most innovative public sector agencies using artificial intelligence to improve services, increase efficiency, and solve real-world challenges.

New awards program honors top individuals and organizations transforming public services with artificial intelligence

The AI 50 winners reflect the progress we’re seeing at the ground level—and a path forward for others to follow.” — Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Public Sector AI (CPSAI) , a division of e.Republic, today announced the 2025 AI 50, a national awards program spotlighting individuals and organizations leading the way in applied AI for government. The honorees represent the public servants, technologists, researchers, and civic leaders using artificial intelligence to modernize operations, drive efficiency, and improve service delivery across the public sector.This first-of-its-kind recognition program celebrates leaders from state and local government, education, nonprofits, and the private sector who are not only exploring the possibilities of AI—but putting it to work in ways that deliver measurable public value. Selections were made based on nominations received from across the country and evaluated for impact, innovation, and live use cases already making a difference on the ground.“As we talk with public agencies across the country, we’re continually impressed by the creativity and impact AI leaders are delivering,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government. “The AI 50 winners reflect the progress we’re seeing at the ground level—and a path forward for others to follow.”The AI 50 winners are featured in a special editorial section on GovTech.com launching today, with brief descriptions of each honoree and an overview of emerging trends in public sector AI.“AI has the potential to positively redefine effective and efficient government,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic and Co-Lead of CPSAI. “This program recognizes those in the trenches shaping the market—and most importantly, the use cases and insights others can learn from.”The AI 50 joins a family of trusted public-sector recognitions hosted by e.Republic, including the GovTech 100, Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers, Digital States Survey, and SLEDIE Awards—each spotlighting leadership, innovation, and impact in the evolving landscape of government technology and public service.The full list of AI 50 winners can be found at: https://www.govtech.com/cpsai/ai50 2025 AI 50 Winners (Alphabetical)Individual Honorees:* Amina Al Sherif, Generative AI Lead, Google Public Sector* Brendan Babb, Chief Innovation Officer, Anchorage, Alaska* Mike Brooks, Senior Systems Administrator, Acworth, Ga.* Rebecca Cai, Chief Data Officer, Hawaii* Giovanni Capriglione, State Representative, Texas* Eyal Darmon, Americas Public Service Data & AI Lead, Accenture* Nikhil Deshpande, Chief Digital & AI Officer, Georgia* Leila Doty, Privacy & AI Analyst, San Jose, Calif.* Timothy Galluzi, Chief Information Officer, Nevada* Santiago Garces, Chief Information Officer, Boston* Micah Gaudet, Deputy City Manager, Maricopa, Ariz.* Sarah Gregosky, Chief Operating Officer, North Carolina Medicaid, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services* Nadia Hansen, Global AI Go-to-Market Leader and Industry Advisor for Public Sector, Salesforce* Troy Horton, Health & Human Services Group CIO, Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology* Rob Lloyd, Chief Technology Officer & IT Director, Seattle* Melanie McDonough, Chief Innovation & AI Officer, Lebanon, N.H.* Razwan Mirza, Chief Information Officer, New York City Department of Probation* Christian Napier, AI Director, Utah Division of Technology Services* Beth Simone Noveck, Chief AI Strategist, New Jersey* Ben Palacio, Senior AI Analyst, Placer County, Calif.* Josiah Raiche, Chief Data & AI Officer, Vermont* Katy Ruckle, Chief Privacy Officer, Washington* Anh Selissen, Chief Information Officer, Texas Department of Transportation* Vidhu Shekhar, Director of Public Sector Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Microsoft* Nichole Sterling, Mayor Pro Tem, Nederland, Colo.Organizational Honorees:* Automotus* California Department of Technology* California Department of Transportation* Cisco* CivCheck* Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, Fla.* Darwin AI* City & County of Denver* Dataminr* GovAI Coalition* GovLab* Laserfiche* Long Beach, Calif.* Miami-Dade County, Fla.* Minnesota IT Services* Monmouth County, N.J., Surrogate Court* Polimorphic* San Mateo County, Calif.* Seguin, Texas* South Dakota Bureau of Information and Technology* Syncurrent* Texas Department of Public Safety* Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments* Voyatek* Washington, D.C.About the Center for Public Sector AIThe Center for Public Sector AI (CPSAI) is a nonpartisan research and advisory initiative from e.Republic focused on advancing the safe, effective, and ethical use of artificial intelligence in state and local government. Through programs like AI 50, CPSAI helps accelerate learning and collaboration across the public sector.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

