HIEMA – NEWS RELEASE – ALL CLEAR-TSUNAMI THREAT
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN
DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI
JAMES DS. BARROS
ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
ALL CLEAR: TSUNAMI THREAT HAS PASSED
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2025-010
July 30, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) announces that the tsunami threat, initially raised during the evening, has been officially lifted. After extensive discussions and monitoring with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), we are pleased to report that conditions have stabilized, and there is no longer any risk of a tsunami affecting our state. As a result, the Advisory has been formally canceled.
While HIEMA issues an all-clear, we remind the public that all counties will continue to conduct assessments to ensure community safety. We urge residents to exercise caution and follow any county directives as ocean activities resume, ensuring the safety of all individuals on or near local waters.
# # #
Contact:
Kīelekū Amundson
Communications Director
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Email: [email protected]
