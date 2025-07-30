Submit Release
HIEMA – NEWS RELEASE – ALL CLEAR-TSUNAMI THREAT

ALL CLEAR: TSUNAMI THREAT HAS PASSED

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                                                                                                                  2025-010

July 30, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) announces that the tsunami threat, initially raised during the evening, has been officially lifted. After extensive discussions and monitoring with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), we are pleased to report that conditions have stabilized, and there is no longer any risk of a tsunami affecting our state. As a result, the Advisory has been formally canceled.

While HIEMA issues an all-clear, we remind the public that all counties will continue to conduct assessments to ensure community safety. We urge residents to exercise caution and follow any county directives as ocean activities resume, ensuring the safety of all individuals on or near local waters.

