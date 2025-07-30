Governor Kotek Appoints Michael Tessean as Director of the Oregon Youth Authority

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced the appointment of Michael Tessean as the next director of the Oregon Youth Authority (OYA). Tessean’s appointment is effective August 18, 2025, pending Senate confirmation. Interim Director Jana McLellan has served in her role since March and will be retiring at the end of September.

“I am grateful to Jana McLellan for stepping up as interim director and leading OYA through a critical transition with integrity and care,” Governor Kotek said. “The agency has complex challenges to address and a responsibility to Oregon to meet those challenges at the highest level of transparency and accountability. A young person’s experience at OYA can be one factor among many that has the potential to alter the trajectory of their life. It is incredibly important work for our present and our future. I welcome Michael Tessean to the director position and am confident that his years of experience in criminal justice and behavioral health will advance the organizational and cultural changes needed to usher forward a new chapter at OYA.”

The Governor’s Office designed the selection process to reflect the perspectives of the agency’s key partners. At different stages in the process, the Governor’s Office sought guidance from juvenile justice and child welfare stakeholders, advocacy organizations, and OYA leadership and staff. Finalists participated in structured interviews and recorded an informational session for all staff to review. Staff across the agency shared feedback with the Governor before the final decision.

"I’m honored to lead the Oregon Youth Authority and committed to building trust through transparency, accountability, and partnership. The heart of this agency is our dedicated staff, and I will work to support, uplift, and engage them every step of the way. Together, we can create a youth justice system rooted in humanity, driven by data, and powered by the belief that people—especially young people—can grow, change, and thrive."

Tessean brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of behavioral health, juvenile justice, and public safety to OYA. Most recently, he served as director of the Colorado State Board of Parole, where he implemented significant operational improvements, including reducing hearing backlogs and error rates. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at the Colorado Department of Human Services, overseeing both the Office of Behavioral Health and the Division of Youth Services. In these roles, he led major initiatives in competency restoration, organizational transformation, and leadership development.

Tessean holds a Master of Business Administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Colorado State University. His leadership approach centers on creating healthy organizational culture, elevating staff development, and using data and implementation science to drive sustainable outcomes. Originally from Colorado, Tessean will relocate to Oregon with his family.

“In my conversations with Mike, I found him to be a caring, conscientious person who is dedicated to our work," OYA Interim Director Jana McLellan said. “He is eager and prepared for the challenges ahead as he leads OYA into its next stage of development.”

A headshot for Michael Tessean can be found here.

###