Florida Clinic Embeds Root‑Cause Functional Medicine Within Rising U.S. Chronic Disease Crisis

Transformity Health embraces science‑based, holistic care in response to rising chronic illness and increased reliance on complementary medicine nationwide.

Our goal is to uncover what’s driving chronic illness and restore balance through preventive, data‑driven care, not just mask symptoms.” — Dr. Liv Uslar

FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chronic diseases continue to escalate across the United States, a regional medical clinic in South Florida is adapting its strategy to focus on root‑cause healthcare rather than managing symptoms. Transformity Weight Loss & Anti‑Aging, operating from Hallandale Beach, integrates advanced diagnostics, patient‑specific protocols, and whole‑person care to confront underlying imbalances typical in conditions such as fatigue, metabolic dysfunction, hormone disruption, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and respiratory illnesses collectively account for a large portion of deaths and healthcare spending in the United States. Many individuals continue to fall through gaps in traditional care models, which often focus largely on medication and episodic interventions rather than prevention and individualized restoration.

Functional Medicine: From Fringe to Mainstream

Functional medicine seeks to address this very gap. Since its introduction in the early 1990s, the practice has expanded significantly. In the United States, the number of practitioners has grown dramatically in the last decade, reflecting a rising demand for healthcare approaches that go beyond symptom management.

The complementary and alternative medicine sector, of which functional medicine is a key component, has also seen considerable growth, with Americans increasingly turning to alternative approaches as part of their health and wellness routines. Surveys show that the use of complementary health practices among American adults has increased significantly in the last 20 years.

In 2025, integrative and functional medicine will become part of the mainstream healthcare conversation. Major hospital systems now include integrative medicine departments, telehealth platforms offer root‑cause consultations, and employers are beginning to subsidize wellness programs featuring holistic care.

A Regional Clinic Adapting to National Needs

Against this backdrop, Transformity Health positions its model as a locally based but nationally relevant example of these modern healthcare trends. Serving patients across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Boca Raton, the clinic adopts a systems-based, data-driven approach designed to uncover and address the underlying contributors to chronic illness.

The process begins with comprehensive diagnostic testing that can include detailed hormonal panels, metabolic markers, gut microbiome profiling, heavy metal assessments, and micronutrient assays. These results form the foundation of personalized care plans designed to address root‑cause issues rather than simply suppress symptoms.

Patients at Transformity Health may receive a combination of services that can include:

-IV nutritional therapy tailored to support metabolic restoration, hormone balance, and cellular hydration.

-Physician‑supervised vitamin shot protocols designed to address deficiencies and support fat metabolism.

-Lifestyle interventions including personalized nutrition therapy, stress management, sleep optimization, and exercise plans, supported by round‑the‑clock access to the clinic’s medical team.

This treatment model reflects broader evidence that functional medicine can improve patient-reported outcomes, particularly for individuals living with chronic conditions.

Patient Journey Example: Beyond the “Normal Lab”

State‑licensed physician and clinic founder, Dr. Liv Uslar, MD, PhD, stresses that “normal lab results don’t always signify genuine health.” She notes that seemingly normal test results can sometimes mask underlying imbalances that eventually contribute to illness.

Transformity Health seeks to intervene at this earlier stage, using wearable health technologies and remote monitoring devices to track trends in biomarkers such as glucose levels, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and metabolic performance. By monitoring these factors in real time, the clinic is able to design and adjust patient plans more precisely.

Population Health & Cost Context

The economic burden of chronic illness in the United States is substantial. Chronic conditions account for the majority of healthcare expenditures, with costs rising sharply over the last two decades. Obesity alone contributes hundreds of billions of dollars in annual medical costs nationwide.

Although Transformity Health’s focus is on individualized care, its prevention‑based approach aligns with broader efforts to reduce hospitalizations and avoid costly complications. By emphasizing early detection and lifestyle‑driven interventions, functional medicine models such as the one offered at Transformity Health are helping patients pursue better health outcomes and potentially reduce the long‑term financial burden of chronic disease.

Service Expansion & Community Outreach

Transformity Health is planning to expand its community outreach programs through a series of educational initiatives in late 2025 and early 2026. These efforts include public seminars across South Florida and online educational resources to help individuals better understand the benefits of root‑cause medicine.

The planned topics include:

-How functional medicine addresses the underlying causes of illness.

-The role of nutrition and lifestyle in preventing chronic disease.

-How wearable health devices can improve patient outcomes.

-Ways to integrate functional and conventional care for the best long‑term results.

By focusing on education, the clinic hopes to empower community members with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health. These outreach programs also help demystify functional medicine and show how it can complement conventional care options.

About Transformity Health

Transformity Weight Loss & Anti‑Aging is a functional medicine clinic based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Led by Dr. Liv Uslar, MD, PhD, the clinic focuses on identifying and treating root causes of chronic health issues through personalized diagnostics, lifestyle interventions, natural therapies, and ongoing monitoring. Serving South Florida communities, Transformity Health emphasizes long‑term health restoration rather than quick fixes.

