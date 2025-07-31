State of Colorado Proclaims September as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Month

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

The State of CO has proclaimed September as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Month, celebrating a century of youth mentorship and its transformative impact.

This proclamation shines a light on the thousands of youth who are positively impacted by mentorship every year - and the many more still waiting.” — Elycia Cook

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado (BBBSC), a statewide nonprofit that has empowered youth through mentorship since 1918, is honored to announce that the State of Colorado has officially proclaimed September as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Month. This declaration celebrates more than a century of service, highlights the life-changing power of mentorship, and recognizes the thousands of young Coloradans whose lives have been positively transformed through the program.“We are deeply honored that the State of Colorado has recognized September as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado Month,” said Elycia Cook, CEO of BBBSC. “This proclamation shines a light on the thousands of youth who are positively impacted by mentorship every year - and the many more still waiting. Now is the time to step forward, volunteer, and invest in our future. Together, we can ignite potential in every young person.”Supporting Colorado Youth, Strengthening Colorado’s FutureIn 2024, BBBSC served more than 1,500 youth across the Denver Metro and Pikes Peak regions through community-based and school-based mentoring programs. Youth who participate in BBBSC programs are significantly more likely to graduate, avoid risky behavior, and achieve postsecondary and career success.An economic impact study found that mentored youth are:•54% less likely to be arrested•20% more likely to attend college•15% more likely to earn higher incomes•55% more likely to develop strong coping skillsMentorship not only empowers young individuals - it strengthens the local economy, workforce, and community.300+ Youth Waiting for Mentors, Most Are BoysWith over 300 children currently on the waitlist, BBBSC is urgently calling on community members - especially men - to volunteer as mentors. Matches meet just 2-4 hours a few times each month, but the impact can last a lifetime.To learn more or become a mentor, visit: www.BigLittleColorado.org Big Little Gala – September 11, 2025 – Denver Art Museum, 6-8:30 PMThe celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Month culminates at the annual Big Little Gala, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, taking place on Thursday, September 11 at the Denver Art Museum. This inspiring evening features:•Match of the Year and Peer Mentor of the Year honors•Alumni stories that reflect lifelong transformation•A powerful showcase of BBBSC’s statewide impact•Opportunities to contribute directly to mentoring programs that change livesTickets and sponsorships are available at: https://biglittlecolorado.org/events/big-little-gala/ About Big Brothers Big Sisters of ColoradoBig Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado (BBBSC) has served Colorado’s youth since 1918. Its mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSC operates across the Denver Metro and Pikes Peak regions, pairing young people ages 9–18 with caring adult mentors who help them navigate life, school, and career goals.Learn more or donate at: www.BigLittleColorado.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.