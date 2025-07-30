URME United Introduces Piety Token as Ecosystem Currency; Hangdog Social Breaks Ground on New Rancho Cucamonga Resort

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United, a private consortium integrating hospitality, beverage technology, and financial services, announced today the introduction of the Piety Token , a digital asset-backed currency to be used across its network of ventures.The token will serve as the medium of exchange within URME United’s private ecosystem, which includes Hangdog Social Resorts, SPRiZZi Drink Co., BevTech Global, and CBF Bank & Trust. Members will be able to use the token for services ranging from lodging and dining to beverage systems and private financial tools, with the currency designed to create a unified value system across the consortium’s operations.The announcement coincides with the groundbreaking of Hangdog Social’s second resort in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the next step in a plan to establish 31 member-focused social resorts worldwide over the coming years.“This marks a significant step in building a seamless, interconnected network for our members,” said Michael Breault, Managing Director of URME United. “By introducing a dedicated ecosystem currency alongside the growth of our resorts and affiliated businesses, we’re creating a foundation for a cohesive member economy.”The Piety Token will be distributed through a controlled presale period beginning August 1, with availability limited to verified members of URME United.For further details about URME United, its ventures, or membership opportunities, visit www.pietytoken.com

