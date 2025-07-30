BevTech Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPRiZZi Drink Co. as Part of URME United’s Global Growth Strategy

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BevTech Global, a wholly owned company under the URME United Trust Company, has signed an agreement to acquire SPRiZZi Drink Co. for $12 million, with the transaction expected to formally close in late August 2025.The acquisition is a core part of URME United’s global expansion strategy, which is currently being supported through its Piety Token presale, a private, asset-backed token created for use within URME United’s member economy.SPRiZZi, known for its patented beverage dispenser technology and eco-friendly drink systems, will undergo a full relaunch and modernization of its products and flavors following the acquisition. Of SPRiZZi’s 84 shareholders, 12 strategic stakeholders will remain involved to help lead the next chapter of the brand’s development.Returning Leadership and AdvisorsThe revamped SPRiZZi leadership team will include:• Michael Breault and Mark Breault, SPRiZZi co-founders• Paul Kroes, former BevTech CEOAdditionally, key BevTech Global advisors will remain engaged, including:• Paresh Shah of Shah Law• Patrick Glemaud of Adapto Law• Jeffrey HawksRenewed International PartnershipsBevTech Global also plans to renegotiate and revive SPRiZZi’s $100 million investment initiative with Chinese partners, originally signed in 2019 but paused due to COVID-19. The goal is to reignite large-scale production, distribution, and expansion across Asia.Michael Breault, leading the beverage division, commented:“This agreement positions SPRiZZi to return stronger than ever, backed by BevTech Global’s resources and URME United’s asset-backed economy. Together, we’re creating a foundation for growth that benefits our members, partners, and consumers worldwide.”The acquisition and relaunch will complement URME United’s broader initiatives, including its network of Hangdog Social Resorts, CBF Trust services, and the Piety Token economy.For updates, visit www.sprizzi.com

