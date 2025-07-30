Hero’s Pride Introduces EAGLE+: New MOLLE Adapter Expands Compatibility for Duty Belt Gear
Hero’s Pride announces the launch of EAGLE+, a MOLLE conversion adapter designed to expand compatibility between traditional duty belt gear & MOLLE platforms.
“Field operators often rely on legacy duty gear that isn't designed for modern load-bearing systems,” said Evan Reinart, Product Manager at Hero’s Pride. “The EAGLE+ addresses that challenge with a one-piece, high-strength solution that installs quickly and holds securely, even under demanding conditions.”
Key Features of EAGLE+:
-Universal Compatibility: Adapts most 2.25″ belt-loop gear holders—including Hero’s Pride’s Ballistic series and third-party pouches—for use with MOLLE gear systems.
-One-Piece Design: Molded from duty-grade polymer, the adapter requires no tools or separate components.
-Integrated Dual MOLLE Sticks: Designed to slide directly through MOLLE webbing for fast attachment, eliminating the need for traditional weaving or Velcro.
-Field-Ready Durability: Engineered for operational environments; TAA-compliant and patent pending.
The EAGLE+ measures approximately 4.0″ tall, 3.0″ wide, and 1.5″ deep, and is built to support the needs of users transitioning from belt-based to MOLLE-based platforms without replacing existing equipment.
“The adapter provides a simple, rugged method for mounting legacy pouches onto modern gear setups,” Reinart added. “Its slim profile and secure locking mechanism reduce field failure risk while improving overall versatility.”
Availability
The EAGLE+ adapter is now available through authorized Hero’s Pride dealers and on the company’s website at herospride.com. Agencies and distributors seeking product demonstrations or bulk quotes are encouraged to contact Hero’s Pride directly.
About Hero’s Pride
Hero’s Pride is a global provider of duty gear, tactical accessories, and emblems, serving law enforcement professionals and first responders for over 40 years. The company is known for innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. Hero’s Pride is a World Emblem brand.
