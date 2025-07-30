SABER College Opens Enrollment for Physical Therapist Assistant A.S. Program Starting August 25.

SABER College - Now Enrolling for the Physical Therapist Assistant Program | Classes Begin August 25

New cohort begins with remote coursework before transitioning to full-time in-person clinical training in Miami, FL.

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College has announced that enrollment is now open for its next class of Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) students, with the Associate of Science degree program scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025. The program, designed for aspiring allied health professionals, begins with a semester of online instruction before transitioning to in-person lab training and supervised clinical practice at the college’s Miami campus.

This structure gives students the flexibility to start remotely while maintaining the integrity of the program’s hands-on, career-focused instruction. Although the first term is delivered online, all technical coursework, laboratory sessions, and clinical education take place on site beginning in the second semester.

“We understand that students today need both flexibility and focus,” said Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs at SABER College. “This program allows them to ease into their studies online, and then fully immerse themselves in the on-campus training and real-world clinical experience that are essential to becoming a skilled physical therapist assistant.”

The PTA program prepares students to support licensed physical therapists in helping patients recover from injury, illness, or surgery. Graduates work directly with patients to improve movement, manage pain, and restore function—an increasingly essential role in modern rehabilitative healthcare.

The program includes 1,785 total clock hours and is completed over five semesters. During the first semester, students complete general education and core courses remotely. From the second semester onward, students attend lectures, labs, and clinical rotations in person. Clinical education is delivered through three full-time experiences, each based on a 40-hour workweek, and takes place in professional healthcare environments such as hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation centers, and skilled nursing facilities.

“From day one, our focus is clinical readiness,” said Karen Arocha, PT, BS, MS, Director of the PTA Program. “Students leave this program with the knowledge, skills, and experience to make an immediate impact in the field.”

Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) for licensure in Florida and most U.S. states. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physical therapist assistants is projected to grow 26 percent through 2032—much faster than the national average.

The PTA program at SABER College is delivered entirely in English and requires applicants to demonstrate language proficiency as part of the admissions process. For prospective students who are otherwise qualified but do not yet meet the English requirement, the college offers a fully Online ESOL Program. This preparatory program is available to all residents of Florida and is designed to help students meet the required proficiency standards to qualify for entry into English-based healthcare programs.

“Our Online ESOL Program is a bridge,” explained Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “It opens doors for talented individuals who want to pursue careers in healthcare but need language support to qualify. Once they meet the requirement, they can continue on into programs like PTA or Nursing with confidence.”

Founded in 1972, SABER College has a long-standing commitment to accessible, high-quality education in the health sciences. The college is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) and serves a diverse student body in Miami and across Florida. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

“Our mission is to prepare graduates who are not only licensed, but also compassionate and job-ready,” added Wong. “We’re proud to support students from all backgrounds who are ready to enter this rewarding and growing field.”

Classes begin August 25, 2025, and admissions are now open. Space is limited to maintain small class sizes and ensure personalized instruction. Admissions counselors are available to assist with transcript evaluations, applications, financial aid and language assessments if needed.

To learn more about the Physical Therapist Assistant Program at SABER College or to begin the application process, visit https://sabercollege.edu or call 305-985-8813.

About SABER College

Established in 1972 and based in Miami, Florida, SABER College offers Associate of Science degrees in Professional Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant, as well as a fully Online ESOL Program available to Florida residents. The college is committed to delivering career-focused education through strong academic foundations, hands-on training, and personalized student support that prepares graduates for success in today’s healthcare field.

