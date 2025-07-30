State Soil Conservation Board Meeting 7.8.2025

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 3, 2025) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET at Fairholme Farms (9184 S. County Road 125 E., Lewisville, IN 47352). A farm tour will follow the business meeting.

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 993 590 467#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.