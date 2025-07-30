Indiana Grown Commission Meeting 7.9.25

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 7, 2025) — The Indiana Grown Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 9 from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Everwise Credit Union building in the first floor conference room (1 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana Grown invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

Meeting ID: 220 654 174 284

Passcode: uu6je7nq

To join by phone dial

317-552-1674

Phone conference ID: 792 633 097#

The Indiana Grown Commission was established in the summer of 2014 and consists of 12 members appointed by Indiana’s lieutenant governor. The commission assists the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in developing the marketing and economic development program that connects Indiana food and agricultural companies with consumers, retailers, restaurants and more.

