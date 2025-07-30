Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,271 in the last 365 days.

Drainage Handbook Advisory Board Meeting

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 22, 2025) — The Drainage Handbook Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, July 24 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at One North Capitol Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46204 (first floor confrence room). 

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. 

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

  • To join the meeting online click here
  • To call in: 1-317-552-1674
  • Meeting number (access code): 791 928 431 #

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is in the process of updating the Indiana Drainage Handbook per SEA 140-2024. The Drainage Handbook advisory board advises the agency and reviews and comments on the draft. The board consists of members from a variety of industries appointed by the lieutenant governor.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Drainage Handbook Advisory Board Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more