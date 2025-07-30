Drainage Handbook Advisory Board Meeting

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 22, 2025) — The Drainage Handbook Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, July 24 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at One North Capitol Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46204 (first floor confrence room).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

here To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 791 928 431 #

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is in the process of updating the Indiana Drainage Handbook per SEA 140-2024. The Drainage Handbook advisory board advises the agency and reviews and comments on the draft. The board consists of members from a variety of industries appointed by the lieutenant governor.

