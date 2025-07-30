Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting 7.30.25

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 25, 2025) - The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 10a.m. to noon ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. Public comment will only be taken in person. To participate in the public comment portion of the agenda, there will be a sign-in sheet provided at the meeting or email [email protected].

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 578 953 695 #

After the public meeting, an executive session will be held for a discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-6.5(d).



