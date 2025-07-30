New leadership team members announced for ISDA

INDIANAPOLIS (July 16, 2025) - Two new leadership changes have been announced by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). David Bausman has been selected as the General Counsel and Andrew Sherman has been promoted to Director of the Economic Development Division.

“We are proud of the impact that these two individuals have made for Indiana agriculture here in the U.S. and abroad,” said Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Ag. “I am excited to see them step into these new roles and look forward to continued growth and success for our future.”

David Bausman will serve as the chief legal advisor for the agency. He also manages ISDA’s Public Affairs team which is responsible for the agency’s policy development at the federal, state and local level. Additionally, he is currently overseeing the agency’s efforts in creating the Agricultural Portal, which was a Governor Braun legislative priority from this past session. In addition, he serves as the Lt. Governor’s proxy for the Environmental Rules Board.

Bausman was previously at ISDA from July 2013 to January 2017 when he led the policy and regulatory affairs team at the ISDA working on leading the agency’s legislative and policy efforts.

Prior to rejoining ISDA, Bausman held the role of General Counsel with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) where he worked on various conservation issues such as forest management, carbon sequestration, and drainage issues.

Bausman has over 12 years of experience working in state government in various legal and legislative capacities. His time at ISDA and DNR has given him a wide range of experience dealing with agricultural and conservation issues facing Indiana’s farmers.

Bausman has a bachelor’s degree in political science from DePauw University and a law degree from Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University. He lives in Johnson County with his wife and two daughters and enjoys fishing, golfing, and the great outdoors.

Andrew (Drew) Sherman has been promoted from International Trade Director to Economic Development Director. In this role, Sherman will lead and implement ISDA’s business retention, expansion, and attraction strategy, including partnerships with State, regional, and local economic development organizations.

In his previous role as ISDA’s International Trade Director, Sherman advocated for Indiana agriculture in global markets and supported Hoosier exporters across the agricultural value chain. Sherman continues to represent ISDA on several export advisory councils, including the Indiana District Export Council, Indiana Small Business Development Center, Indiana Economic Development Corporation Trade Council and US Global Leadership Council’s Indiana Advisory Committee.

Sherman joined ISDA in 2022 and has 10+ years of experience across the public, private, and non-profit sectors. An Iowa native, he has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics & International Studies from Iowa State University and a Master’s of Public Affairs from Indiana University in Economic Development, Policy Analysis, & Public Finance.

Sherman is a member of AgriInstitute’s Indiana Agricultural Leadership Program Class 21 and participated in the Emerging Professional Leadership Program Class of 2023. Sherman resides in Indianapolis with his wife and daughter.

