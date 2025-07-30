Shop local at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (July 28, 2025) – Indiana Grown, the state's local agricultural marketing initiative, will once again be hosting their Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana Grown Marketplace will offer fairgoers the opportunity to shop from over 500 unique products representing 110 Hoosier businesses in one location at the Indiana State Fair. Located within The Mercantile building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the 15 day long event allows opportunities to purchase local products and support Hoosier companies.

“The Indiana Grown Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Indiana consumers that want to support their state,” said Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “It’s the perfect place to find quality products, produced by hardworking individuals with a passion for their skill.”

With products grown, processed, packaged, or produced in Indiana, shoppers can experience their state’s agriculture products as they step into the marketplace. Samples are available to taste each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

“The increase in the amount of products at the Indiana Grown Marketplace over the years speaks to the dedication of Hoosier producers and the growth that this industry has seen in our state,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “Join us at the Indiana Grown Marketplace to celebrate these producers and experience the quality of unique products.”

Shoppers will find a variety of products, such as bison jerky, popcorn, milk, cheese, barbeque sauce, spice blends, body care, candles, fiber products, and more. Customers will also be able to purchase Indiana-themed apparel and merchandise.

The Indiana State Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 17 (closed Mondays). The Mercantile building, formerly known as the Agriculture/Horticulture building, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Mercantile is located to the right of the Midway on the west side of the fairgrounds.

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.